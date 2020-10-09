GBP/USD climbs to monthly highs above 1.3000 as USD selloff continues

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • GBP/USD continues to push higher toward the weekend.
  • Upbeat market mood lifts US stocks, weighs on USD.
  • US Dollar Index remains under pressure, closes in on 93.00.

After spending the first half of the day moving sideways around 1.2950, the GBP/USD pair gained traction in the American session on Friday and climbed to its highest level since early September at 1.3015. As of writing, the pair was up 0.6% on the day at 1.3011.

Risk flows continue to hurt the USD

In the absence of fresh developments surrounding Brexit talks, the USD's market valuation continues to drive GBP/USD's movements.

Supported by stimulus hopes, Wall Street's main indexes opened in the positive territory for the third straight day on Friday. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said US President Donald Trump has approved a revised stimulus package that includes checks to individuals and an extension of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

According to the Wall Street Journal, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will deliver the revised package, which will be worth around $1.8 trillion, to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi later in the day.

Boosted by these developments, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are up 0.7% and 0.9%, respectively. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index is down 0.52% on the day at 93.09.

Earlier in the day, the data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that Industrial Production in August contracted by 6.4% on a yearly basis. Additionally, the ONS reported that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 2.1% on a monthly basis in August and missed the market expectation for an expansion of 4.6% by a wide margin. Nevertheless, these data releases had virtually no impact on the GBP's performance against its rivals.

Technical levels to watch for

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3014
Today Daily Change 0.0077
Today Daily Change % 0.60
Today daily open 1.2937
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2866
Daily SMA50 1.303
Daily SMA100 1.2794
Daily SMA200 1.2713
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.297
Previous Daily Low 1.2892
Previous Weekly High 1.2979
Previous Weekly Low 1.2747
Previous Monthly High 1.3482
Previous Monthly Low 1.2676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.294
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2922
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2896
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2854
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2817
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2975
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3012
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3054

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tops 1.18 amid hopes for US fiscal stimulus

EUR/USD tops 1.18 amid hopes for US fiscal stimulus

EUR/USD is advancing above 1.18 as the White House opened the door to fresh negotiations with Democrats on a large fiscal stimulus package. Rising eurozone COVID-19 cases are weighing on the common currency.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances toward 1

GBP/USD advances toward 1

GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, buoyed by optimism for a fiscal deal in the US. Brexit negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough and UK GDP missed estimates with 2.1% in August. 

GBP/USD News

GBP/USD advances toward 1

GBP/USD advances toward 1

GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, buoyed by optimism for a fiscal deal in the US. Brexit negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough and UK GDP missed estimates with 2.1% in August. 

GBP/USD News

Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 9% in September vs. 9.7% expected

Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 9% in September vs. 9.7% expected

Net Change in Employment in Canada rose by 378,000 in September, compared to analysts' estimate of 156,600, and brought the Unemployment Rate down from 10.2% in August to 9% in September.

Read more

WTI slumps below $40.50 as Norway oil strike reportedly ends

WTI slumps below $40.50 as Norway oil strike reportedly ends

After closing the first four days of the week in the positive territory and reaching its highest level in more than a month at $41.44, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) turned south on Friday. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures