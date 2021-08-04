GBP/USD carving out a bull flag ahead of BOE Super Thursday

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • GBP/USD extends Tuesday’s bounce above 1.3900 amid weaker US dollar.
  • The cable carves out a bull flag formation on the daily sticks.
  • UK/ US PMIs eyed, BOE decision and US NFP could yield an upside break.

GBP/USD is heading towards July highs at 1.3985, extending its bounce from near the 1.3875 region

The bulls remain in control above 1.3900 amid a broadly softer US dollar, divided between looming coronavirus worries, progress on US infrastructure bill and dovish Fed expectations.

On the GBP side of the equation, falling covid cases in the UK and its relative success in the vaccination campaigns underpin the pound.

Meanwhile, the GBP bulls also cheer the Brexit optimism, especially after the European Union (EU) has backed off a threat of imminent legal action against the UK over breaches of the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol of the Brexit agreement as the two sides try to work through their differences.

BOE in focus

The immediate focus is now on the US ADP and ISM Services PMI data while the UK Final Services PMI could also offer some trading incentives to the pair. However, the main event risks for the cable are the BOE ‘Super Thursday’ and Friday’s NFP report.

The UK central bank is likely to maintain its monetary policy settings while the focus will be on the economic forecasts, with rising concerns on inflation, which may prompt the BOE to hint at tapering sooner than expected. However, amidst ongoing certainty over the economic recovery, in light of the Delta covid variant flareups, the central bank could refrain from offering any hawkish signals.

GBP/USD technical outlook

With the recent rally that followed a brief consolidative mode, GBP/USD price has taken the shape of a bull flag.

The upcoming events are likely to determine whether the cable will yield the upside breakout from the bullish continuation formation or lead to a pattern failure.

GBP bulls need a firm break above the falling trendline resistance at 1.3958 for the bull flag validation.

Meanwhile, acceptance below the falling trendline support at 1.3857 will revive the bearish interests, with the corrective downside to resume towards the 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.3826

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is pointing north above the midline, supporting the potential move higher.

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD additional levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3927
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1.3915
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3822
Daily SMA50 1.3937
Daily SMA100 1.3924
Daily SMA200 1.3744
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3939
Previous Daily Low 1.3882
Previous Weekly High 1.3984
Previous Weekly Low 1.3737
Previous Monthly High 1.3984
Previous Monthly Low 1.3572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3917
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3903
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3885
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3855
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3828
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3942
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3969
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3999

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD jumps back towards 1.1900 ahead of busy calendar day

EUR/USD jumps back towards 1.1900 ahead of busy calendar day

EUR/USD is holding the higher ground but remains below 1.1900. The US dollar trades softer for the third day amid mixed sentiment ahead of the key NFP release. In the meantime, traders await the EU Retail Sales, US ADP and ISM Services PMI. Fedspeak, covid updates and stimulus news eyed as well.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD refreshes daily high near 1.3940 on softer USD

GBP/USD refreshes daily high near 1.3940 on softer USD

GBP/USD extends the upside momentum above 1.3900 amid a cautious mood. US Dollar Index slips below 92.00 amid mixed economic data and Fed officials’ views. Sterling remains underpinned ahead of the BOE’s ‘Super Thursday’. US ADP and ISM Services PMI awaited.

GBP/USD News

Gold tweaks three-day fall above $1,800 on softer USD

Gold tweaks three-day fall above $1,800 on softer USD

Gold snaps a three-day downtrend while heading towards $1820. In doing so, the yellow metal benefits from the downbeat US dollar but the commodity buyers remain cautious ahead of the day’s key data, namely US ISM Services PMI and ADP Employment Change.

Gold News

Bitcoin SV suffers 51% attack, BSV price loses critical support level

Bitcoin SV suffers 51% attack, BSV price loses critical support level

Bitcoin SV, a fork of Bitcoin Cash has suffered a 51% attack shortly following a series of attacks last month. Over 12 blocks have been reorganized and three versions of the blockchain have been mined simultaneously. Crypto exchanges could continue to delist the token given the security issues associated with BSV. 

Read more

ISM Services PMI Preview: Business psychology begins to deteriorate

ISM Services PMI Preview: Business psychology begins to deteriorate

Rising COVID counts in many US states have revived the spectre of last year’s devastating lockdowns. Even though hospitalization and fatality rates are far below those of 2020, the potential damage has business operators on edge. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures