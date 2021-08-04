GBP/USD carving out a bull flag ahead of BOE Super Thursday

- GBP/USD extends Tuesday’s bounce above 1.3900 amid weaker US dollar.
- The cable carves out a bull flag formation on the daily sticks.
- UK/ US PMIs eyed, BOE decision and US NFP could yield an upside break.
GBP/USD is heading towards July highs at 1.3985, extending its bounce from near the 1.3875 region
The bulls remain in control above 1.3900 amid a broadly softer US dollar, divided between looming coronavirus worries, progress on US infrastructure bill and dovish Fed expectations.
On the GBP side of the equation, falling covid cases in the UK and its relative success in the vaccination campaigns underpin the pound.
Meanwhile, the GBP bulls also cheer the Brexit optimism, especially after the European Union (EU) has backed off a threat of imminent legal action against the UK over breaches of the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol of the Brexit agreement as the two sides try to work through their differences.
BOE in focus
The immediate focus is now on the US ADP and ISM Services PMI data while the UK Final Services PMI could also offer some trading incentives to the pair. However, the main event risks for the cable are the BOE ‘Super Thursday’ and Friday’s NFP report.
The UK central bank is likely to maintain its monetary policy settings while the focus will be on the economic forecasts, with rising concerns on inflation, which may prompt the BOE to hint at tapering sooner than expected. However, amidst ongoing certainty over the economic recovery, in light of the Delta covid variant flareups, the central bank could refrain from offering any hawkish signals.
GBP/USD technical outlook
With the recent rally that followed a brief consolidative mode, GBP/USD price has taken the shape of a bull flag.
The upcoming events are likely to determine whether the cable will yield the upside breakout from the bullish continuation formation or lead to a pattern failure.
GBP bulls need a firm break above the falling trendline resistance at 1.3958 for the bull flag validation.
Meanwhile, acceptance below the falling trendline support at 1.3857 will revive the bearish interests, with the corrective downside to resume towards the 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.3826
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is pointing north above the midline, supporting the potential move higher.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD additional levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3927
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.3915
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3822
|Daily SMA50
|1.3937
|Daily SMA100
|1.3924
|Daily SMA200
|1.3744
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3939
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3882
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3984
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3737
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3917
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3903
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3885
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3855
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3828
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3942
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3969
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3999
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps back towards 1.1900 ahead of busy calendar day
EUR/USD is holding the higher ground but remains below 1.1900. The US dollar trades softer for the third day amid mixed sentiment ahead of the key NFP release. In the meantime, traders await the EU Retail Sales, US ADP and ISM Services PMI. Fedspeak, covid updates and stimulus news eyed as well.
GBP/USD refreshes daily high near 1.3940 on softer USD
GBP/USD extends the upside momentum above 1.3900 amid a cautious mood. US Dollar Index slips below 92.00 amid mixed economic data and Fed officials’ views. Sterling remains underpinned ahead of the BOE’s ‘Super Thursday’. US ADP and ISM Services PMI awaited.
Gold tweaks three-day fall above $1,800 on softer USD
Gold snaps a three-day downtrend while heading towards $1820. In doing so, the yellow metal benefits from the downbeat US dollar but the commodity buyers remain cautious ahead of the day’s key data, namely US ISM Services PMI and ADP Employment Change.
Bitcoin SV suffers 51% attack, BSV price loses critical support level
Bitcoin SV, a fork of Bitcoin Cash has suffered a 51% attack shortly following a series of attacks last month. Over 12 blocks have been reorganized and three versions of the blockchain have been mined simultaneously. Crypto exchanges could continue to delist the token given the security issues associated with BSV.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Business psychology begins to deteriorate
Rising COVID counts in many US states have revived the spectre of last year’s devastating lockdowns. Even though hospitalization and fatality rates are far below those of 2020, the potential damage has business operators on edge.