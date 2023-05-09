GBP/USD builds cushion near 1.2600 as BoE’s more rate hikes to trim Fed-BoE policy divergence

- GBP/USD is building a base for a recovery move after correction to near 1.2600.
- The risk profile is cautionary ahead of US debt ceiling negotiations between the White House and top Republican leaders.
- As the Fed is expected to hit a pause ahead, an interest rate hike by the BoE will trim the Fed-BoE policy divergence.
The GBP/USD pair is building a cushion near the round-level support of 1.2600 in the Asian session after a steep correction. The Cable has defended further downside as the US Dollar Index (DXY) is failing to stretch its upside journey after a north-side move to near 101.50.
S&P500 futures are showing nominal losses in Asia, portraying a cautionary risk profile ahead of negotiations for the US debt ceiling by the White House with top Republican leaders. The US Dollar index (DXY) is showing signs of volatility contraction as negotiations for a debt ceiling raise are expected to be heated as Republicans are expected not to approve the deal unless big cuts in President’s spending initiatives are promised by US President Joe Biden.
Apart from that, the US Dollar will remain in action ahead of the release of Wednesday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data (April). The street is anticipating a steady inflation report. Meanwhile, Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Bank Lending Practices for April reported that credit demand has weakened and commercial banks have tightened their standards, as reported by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The context is expected to soften inflation further and would cool down tight labor market conditions.
On the Pound Sterling front, the Bank of England (BoE) is expected to continue its policy-tightening regime further as labor shortages and higher food inflation are keeping the United Kingdom’s inflation steadily in double-digit territory. The 12th consecutive interest rate hike by BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, which is expected by 25 basis points (bps), will push interest rates to 4.50%. As the Fed is expected to hit a pause ahead, an interest rate hike by the BoE will trim the Fed-BoE policy divergence.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2612
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2619
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2487
|Daily SMA50
|1.2313
|Daily SMA100
|1.223
|Daily SMA200
|1.1952
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2669
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2613
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2652
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2436
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2634
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2648
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2598
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2578
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2542
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2654
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2689
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.271
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines toward 1.0950 as USD rebounds
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide toward 1.0950 in the American session on Tuesday. In the absence of high-impact data releases, the risk-averse market environment, as reflected by retreating US stocks, helps the US Dollar gather strength against its rivals.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2600, erases daily losses
GBP/USD has staged a rebound and climbed above 1.2600 in the American session, erasing its daily losses in the process. The souring market mood, however, supports the US Dollar and makes it difficult for the pair to continue to stretch higher.
Gold: XAU/USD grinds north in a risk-averse environment Premium
XAU/USD consolidates around $2,030 a troy ounce as risk-aversion maintains both assets under equal demand.
Ethereum price set to face selling pressure as Lido unlocks $500M worth of staked tokens
Staking protocol Lido announced late Monday that its version 2 update will go ahead on May 15. The update will unlock direct in-protocol Ether withdrawals and enable withdrawal requests.
Palantir up 15% in premarket on revenue bump
PLTR stock surged nearly 29% higher late Monday after the data mining firm reported revenue out ahead of analyst expectations. PLTR stock seems to be getting stuck at a wall of resistance between $8.65 and $9.35.