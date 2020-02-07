GBP/USD bounces off six-week low, focus on Brexit headlines, US NFP

- GBP/USD recovers from the year 2020 bottom amid the pre-NFP trade bleak.
- EU Fishermen’s worries, likely economic toll on the key members show the region is actually having a lower hand in Brexit talks.
- Domestic politics trying to defame the Tories, but have a little impact so far.
- Risk reset in place amid renewed fears of China’s coronavirus.
GBP/USD registers mild gains of 0.10%, currently around 1.2940, while heading into the London open on Friday. The pair dropped to the multi-day low on Thursday amid broad US dollar strength but bounced off-late amid risk-reset, Brexit positive headlines.
A report by insurance company Atradius stated that the end of the EU transition period at the end of the year is set to have detrimental consequences for EU member states. The report also cited the chances of bankruptcies of Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands.
Not only fears of fall of the key EU economies but immense pressure from the coastal EU states also increase the odds that the region will offer softer terms to the UK when they’ll be on negotiation table during early March. News that the country’s retailers saw their sales jump to the highest level in six years in January also contributed to the Cable’s recovery.
With this, traders ignored allegations on the UK PM Boris Johnson for 'cronyism' while nominating Members of the Parliaments (MPs) for peerages. It should also be noted that some of the EU still hold the head high and want tough cooperation from the UK.
Elsewhere, markets are witnessing the pre-NFP dull trading session. Even so, risk-tone bears the burden of fresh fears that the coronavirus will have a longer-lasting impact on the global economies than earlier expected. With this, the US 10-year treasury yields snap the previous two-day winning streak while Asian stocks also weaken.
Traders are now looking for fresh details to keep the recent Brexit optimism. However, major attention will be given to January month's employment data from the US mainly due to the recently upbeat early indicators and the US dollar strength.
Technical Analysis
Sellers look for entry below 100-day SMA, now around 1.2900, to target November 22, 2019, low near 1.2820. On the contrary, buyers will stay away unless the pair manages to cross a 21-day SMA level of 1.3045.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2938
|Today Daily Change
|13 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|1.2925
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3045
|Daily SMA50
|1.308
|Daily SMA100
|1.2894
|Daily SMA200
|1.2695
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3004
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2921
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3207
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2974
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3281
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2953
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2972
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2896
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2867
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2813
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2979
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3033
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3062
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is the German Industrial Production and how could it affect EUR/USD?
EUR/USD defended the support at 1.0964, the 76.4% Fib level of the rally from 1.0879 to 1.1240, on Thursday, but so far, the bounce has been capped below 1.1000. The probability of the German Industrial Production surprising on the higher side is quite low.
GBP/USD bounces off six-week low, focus on Brexit headlines, US NFP
GBP/USD registers mild gains below 1.2950 while heading into the London open on Friday. The pair dropped to a multi-day low on Thursday amid broad US dollar strength but bounced off-late amid risk-aversion and Brexit positive headlines.
Forex Today: Risk-off returns with China coronavirus fears, all eyes on US NFP
The risk-off flows returned to Asia this Friday, as mounting China coronavirus death toll and new confirmed cases globally spooked investors and boosted the demand for the safe-havens at the expense of the risk assets amid a typical pre-US Payrolls caution trading.
Gold: Regains footing above 21-day SMA
Gold prices remain modestly changed to $1,566.50 during the pre-Europe session on Friday. Still, the yellow metal remains positive while gaining back its stand above 21-day SMA. Mid-January low could also challenge the sellers.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.