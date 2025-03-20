Pound Sterling (GBP) can be fairly active today due to BoE MPC. Pair was last seen trading at 1.2954 levels., OCBC's FX analysts Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong note.
GBP may revert to retrace lower
"While BoE is widely expected to keep its policy Bank Rate unchanged at 4.5%, the vote split is the one that should cause some excitement. To recap at the Feb MPC meeting, the surprise came when 2 members voted for a 50bp cut while 7 other members voted for a 25bp cut. In particular, Mann voting for a 50bp cut was a surprise as she is typically a hawk."
"The dovish shift then prompted markets to re-assess how a stagflation story may already be playing out for UK economy. BoE halved growth forecast and revised upward inflation projection. This time round, our rates strategist flagged out that the vote split could be 7 for hold and 2 for cut. A vote split that deviates from this 'neutral' scenario may trigger some mild market repricing, in turn having an impact of GBP."
"Bullish momentum on daily chart is fading while RSI is near overbought conditions. GBP bulls need to clear above 1.3050 for gains to gather momentum. Next resistance at 1.3120 levels (76.4% fibo retracement of Sep high to Jan low). Failing which, GBP may revert to retrace lower. Support at 1.2920 (61.8% fibo), 1.2800/25 levels (21, 200 DMAs). That said, bullish crossovers still point to a GBP bull trend remaining intact."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3000 after UK jobs data, eyes on BoE
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3000 in the European morning following the UK jobs data, which showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate held steady at 4.4% in the three months to January. Investors await the Bank of England's monetary policy announcements.
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0900 after Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.0900 in European trading on Thursday. The pair is dragged down by a decent US Dollar rebound as the market mood remains cautious ahead of the mid-tier US data releases. ECB President Lagarde's comments failed to lift the Euro.
Gold price trades with negative bias below all-time peak amid modest USD strength
Gold price retreats slightly after touching a fresh all-time high on Thursday and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day winning streak. Slightly overbought conditions on the daily chart prompt bulls to take some profits off the table amid a positive risk tone, which tends to undermine the safe-haven precious metal.
BoE expected to hold interest rate at 4.50% amid stubborn inflation and weak economic outlook
The Bank of England is set to reveal its monetary policy decision on Thursday, marking the second meeting of 2025. Expectations are high among market watchers that the central bank will keep its benchmark rate at 4.50%, following a 25 basis point reduction in the previous month.
Tariff wars are stories that usually end badly
In a 1933 article on national self-sufficiency1, British economist John Maynard Keynes advised “those who seek to disembarrass a country from its entanglements” to be “very slow and wary” and illustrated his point with the following image: “It should not be a matter of tearing up roots but of slowly training a plant to grow in a different direction”.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.