According to Karen Jones, analyst at Commerzbank, GBP/USD is neutral to positive in its range between its October high at 1.3013 and the current November low at 1.2768.
“Directly above 1.3013 we have the 200 week ma at 1.3101, the 50% retracement of the move down from 2018 at 1.3167, the 5 year downtrend at 1.3156 and the 1.3187 May high and this is tough resistance and we look for the market to fail here.”
“Failure at 1.2768 would probably see a slide to the 200 day ma at 1.2698. This guards the 1.2582 September high. Below 1.2582 lies the 1.2548 uptrend line. It guards 1.2196/94.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
