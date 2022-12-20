- GBP/USD pauses downside momentum amid a steady US Dollar, cautious mood.
- Fed-BoE policy divergence continues to keep any upside in GBP/USD temporary.
- Pound Sterling bears fight back control below 21DMA, eyes 200DMA support.
GBP/USD is attempting a tepid bounce near mid-1.2100s, having paused its three-day bearish momentum. The US Dollar is holding steady amid a mixed market mood and the persistent uptrend in the US Treasury bond yields across the curve.
The hawkish Fed outlook and downbeat US economic data-induced recession fears continue to keep investors on the edge. Meanwhile, the continued widening policy divergence between the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE) adds to the vulnerability in the GBP/USD pair.
Attention now turns towards a set of US Housing data, which will be closely watched for the state of the US economy, as we head toward the Christmas holiday thin trading in the second half of this week.
Broad-based US Dollar weakness is underpinning the uptick in the Pound Sterling, despite the continued widening policy divergence between the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE). The slide in the USD/JPY pair is exerting bearish pressure on the US Dollar, as investors pay little heed to the higher Treasury bond yields.
Despite the bullish 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) and double Bull Cross confirmation, the rising wedge pattern overpowers and keeps GBP bears pushing for more.
After defending the mildly bullish 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.2160 on Monday, the pair opened Tuesday below the latter, exposing the descending 200DMA at 1.2091.
Daily closing below the critical 200DMA will initiate a fresh downswing toward the bullish 50DMA at 1.1777.
On the upside, Cable will need to recapture the 21DMA on a daily closing basis in order to challenge the 1.2200 hurdle once again. Further up, bulls will aim for Monday’s high at 1.2223.
The next relevant upside target is envisioned at the 1.2250 psychological level.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
GBP/USD: Additional technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2152
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2144
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2161
|Daily SMA50
|1.1754
|Daily SMA100
|1.1674
|Daily SMA200
|1.2096
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2242
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2121
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2447
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.212
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2154
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2167
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2196
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2096
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2048
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1974
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2217
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.229
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2339
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY plunges over 2% as BoJ tweaks YCC target
USD/JPY is on slippery grounds, down over 2% after the BoJ tweaked its YCC target from 0.25% to 0.50% and increased bond-buying. The BOJ held its benchmark rate unchanged at -0.10% The pair drags the US Dollar lower across the board. Eyes on BoJ Kuroda's presser.
AUD/USD turns south toward 0.6650 as US yields spike
AUD/USD is dropping back toward 0.6650, reversing its uptick amid a sharp rally in the US Treasury yields. The pair shrugs off a sudden sell-off in the US Dollar across the board, as the BoJ's policy announcements smash USD/JPY.
Gold spikes toward $1,800 even as Treasury yields rocket
Gold price is spiking toward $1,800, as the US Dollar plunges, following the sell-off in USD/JPY. The US Treasury yields jump over 3%, as the BoJ widened its YCC band to 0.50%. The further upside in Gold price could be capped by rallying yields.
Solana price aims for $9 as bears make their presence known
Solana price fell by 8% from the previous week. SOL has yet to retest three significant moving averages during this year's downtrend. A breach above last week's trading range is needed to consider a retracement into the breached moving indicators.
Two things count the most: The policy response to the Covid surge in China and US inflation
This week in the US it’s mostly housing data, consumer confidence and a biggie, personal income and spending on Friday–but Friday is the day before Christmas and almost certainly a short day in Europe and the US. Elsewhere the new include inflation and BoJ meeting in Japan.