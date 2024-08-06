1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We have held a negative view in GBP since 26 Jul, when it was trading at 1.2855. After GBP plummeted to 1.2709 and rebounded strongly last Friday, we indicated yesterday (05 Aug, spot at 1.2785) that ‘downward momentum has slowed, and any further GBP weakness is likely limited to a retest of the 1.2710 level.’ In London trade, GBP dropped to 1.2710 and then rebounded again. Momentum continues to slow, and we do not have high confidence of a sustained decline below 1.2710. On the upside, if GBP breaks above 1.2840 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level), it would mean that GBP is not weakening further.”

24-HOUR VIEW: “Two days ago, GBP soared to a high of 1.2840. Yesterday, we indicated that ‘the rapid rise appears to be overdone, and instead of continuing to rise, GBP is more likely to trade in a range between 1.2740 and 1.2840.’ However, in London trade, GBP fell briefly to 1.2710, rebounded to 1.2817, and then traded sideways for the rest of the session. Further sideways trading seems likely today, expected to be in a range of 1.2745/1.2840.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.