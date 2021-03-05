GBP/USD back above 1.3800, trims losses son Friday, still heads for a weekly decline

- Pound about to post the second weekly decline in a row, retreating further from multi-year highs.
- US dollar corrects lower during the American session, probably amid profit taking.
The GBP/USD is hovering around 1.3820/30, down 75 pips for the day but off lows. Earlier on Friday, after the NFP it bottomed at 1.3777, the lowest since February 12. The greenback lost momentum during the American session and corrected lower.
The employment report showed the US economy added 379K jobs in February, a number significantly above expectations. The unemployment rate dropped from 6.3% to 6.2%. The US dollar peaked after the report with the DXY reaching the highest since November at 92.18 and then retreated to 91.85.
The ongoing correction of the US dollar also takes place as US yields move off highs. In Wall Street, equity prices are posting mixed results. The rally after the opening lost strength and also kept the decline of the dollar limited.
On a weekly basis, the GBP/USD is about to post the second decline in a row. Late in February it traded above 1.4200 before reversing to the downside. The pair is now on a correction mode. The next strong support might be seen around 1.3700/1.3750. On the upside, a firm recovery above 1.4000 would alleviate the bearish pressure.
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3823
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0067
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48
|Today daily open
|1.389
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3922
|Daily SMA50
|1.3747
|Daily SMA100
|1.3494
|Daily SMA200
|1.3162
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4017
|Previous Daily Low
|1.388
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4243
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.389
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3933
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3965
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3841
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3792
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3704
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3978
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4066
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4114
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.19 after robust US Nonfarm Payrolls data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.19 after dipping below that number in response to the US Nonfarm Payrolls, which showed an increase of 379K jobs in February. Higher yields in response to Powell are keeping the dollar bid.
GBP/USD recovers after post-NFP dip below 1.38
GBP/USD is trading above 1.38 bus till down the day. The US gained 379,000 jobs in February, roughly double than expected and supporting the dollar. The Senate's stimulus debate is eyed.
XAU/USD remains depressed near multi-month lows on stellar NFP
Gold edge lower during the early North American session and dropped to fresh nine-month lows, below the $1690 level in reaction to an upbeat US jobs report.
Cardano ready to resume uptrend towards $2
Cardano price shows signs of a reversal after a 30% correction. The Tom DeMark Sequential indicator’s buy signal on the 4-hour and the 12-hour chart hints at a continuation of the bull rally.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).