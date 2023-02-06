GBP/USD attempts to cross 1.2050, downside looks likely amid US-China tensions

- GBP/USD has picked up demand after dropping to near 1.2050, however, the downside bias is still solid.
- Escalating geopolitical tensions over the US-China balloon event have trimmed the appeal for risk-perceived assets.
- The Fed is expected to announce two more hikes this year.
The GBP/USD pair has attempted to extend its rebound move above the critical resistance of 1.2050 in the Tokyo session. The Cable gauged an intermediate cushion around 1.2000 amid subdued performance by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
It would be early to consider the short-term pause in Cable’s vertical downside as a reversal as the risk profile is extremely negative amid US-China trade tensions. After US President Joe Biden ordered to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon, tensions between the two giants heated up as Chinese officials warned the US not to aggravate the tense situation.
Meanwhile, the postponement of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing after the balloon event, citing that “nothing had been planned” by either side has signaled signs of disrespect for the Chinese authorities.
Losses in the S&P500 futures are escalating amid deepening US-China tensions, portraying the miserable risk appetite of the market participants. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has shown a marginal correction to near 102.67, however, the upside is still favored.
Considering the jump in the number of payrolls added by the United States economy in January, the street is expecting a continuation of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Goldman Sachs Research team said in its client note that it expects the Fed to hike interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) consecutively in March and May. This way the central bank will reach the terminal rate of 5.00-5.25%.
On the United Kingdom front, investors are worried about the fact that monetary policy has done little in slowing down inflationary pressures, however, the impact is considerably visible on the economic activities.
Meanwhile, Bank of England (BoE) Chief Economist Huw Pill told Times Radio on Friday that it's important for the BoE to not do "too much" on monetary policy, reported Reuters. He further added that we have done a lot with monetary policy already." And "We have a reasonably high degree of confidence we will see inflation fall this year."
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.206
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.205
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2289
|Daily SMA50
|1.219
|Daily SMA100
|1.1804
|Daily SMA200
|1.1955
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2266
|Previous Daily Low
|1.205
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2418
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.205
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2132
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2183
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1979
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1907
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1763
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2194
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2337
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2409
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0800 ahead of EU data Premium
EUR/USD is holding steady just shy of the 1.0800 mark in the early European morning. The US Dollar is consolidating the upside amid a cautious market tone, as investors assess Friday's US NFP blowout and hawkish Fed expectations. Eurozone data coming up next.
GBP/USD attempts to cross 1.2050, downside looks likely amid US-China tensions
The GBP/USD pair has attempted to extend its rebound move above the critical resistance of 1.2050 in the Tokyo session. The Cable gauged an intermediate cushion around 1.2000 amid subdued performance by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
Gold rebounds but not out of the woods yet Premium
Gold price is making a tepid recovery attempt toward the $1,900 level at the start of the week on Monday. Gold buyers a breathing a sigh of relief after two back-to-back days of extreme sell-off.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Is this the beginning of the end for bulls?
Bitcoin (BTC) price is the glue that is holding this 2023 bull run intact for Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins. But chinks in BTC bulls’ armor are beginning to show, therefore, investors need to be cautious of a sudden reversal.
The Week Ahead - RBA rate meeting, UK Q4 GDP and earnings
Back in November the RBA hiked rates by a less than expected 25bps, amidst concern about the effects recent rate hikes were having on the Australian economy and ergo the housing market. At the time Governor Philip Lowe said that the RBA wanted to slow the pace.