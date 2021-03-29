GBP/USD attempts a bounce amid firmer USD, bearish bias intact below 50-DMA

- The cable remains at the mercy of the US dollar dynamics.
- The UK’s easing of the covid restrictions fails to inspire GBP bulls.
- Daily chart suggests that the downside appears more compelling.
GBP/USD remains offered below 1.3800, although attempts a bounce from near 1.3750 support amid persisting upbeat mood around the US dollar.
Markets remain unnerved, thanks to the massive fund liquidation, benefiting the safe-haven appeal of the greenback. Archegos Capital, a hedge fund that had significant positions in CBS/Viacom among other firms, was forced to liquidate late on Friday, in response to the margin calls.
On the GBP-side of the story, the bulls ignore easing of the covid restrictions in the UK and higher vaccination rates when compared to those of the European Union (EU). The sell-off in oil prices is likely to weigh on the commodity-heavy UK’s FTSE 100 index, which in turn could exert additional pressure on the pound.
Markets now look forward to the broader market sentiment and the US dollar price action for fresh trading cues, as the data docket remains scarce heading into the NFP week.
GBP/USD: Technical Outlook
From a near-term technical perspective, GBP/USD’s path of least resistance appears to the downside.
The spot remains trapped between the 50-daily moving average (DMA) and 100-DMA for the fifth straight day on Monday.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) edges lower below the midline, currently at 43.07, suggesting that the bears could eye deeper losses.
Therefore, a test of the upward-sloping 100-DMA support at 1.3635 could be in the offing.
Meanwhile, acceptance above the 50-DMA at 1.3836 is needed to reverse the ongoing downside momentum.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
GBP/USD: Additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3777
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.3787
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3876
|Daily SMA50
|1.3833
|Daily SMA100
|1.3629
|Daily SMA200
|1.3266
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3813
|Previous Daily Low
|1.373
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3877
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3671
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3781
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3762
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.374
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3694
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3658
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3823
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3859
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3905
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD suffers from risk-off mood, European covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, falling as the safe-haven dollar rises in the fallout of a hedge fund liquidation which may have further ripple effects on markets. Rising coronavirus cases in France and Germany are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD retreats on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is retreating from the 1.38 level as the dollar benefits from the risk-off mood in markets. Concerns about falling UK exports to the EU after Brexit are weighing on sterling, contrasting optimism about Britain's reopening.
Bias remains tilted in favour of XAU/USD bears
Gold extended its two-way price moves and remained confined in a broader trading range. The upbeat US economic outlook underpinned the USD and capped gains for the metal. A softer risk tone might extend some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and limit losses.
Suez Canal Update: WTI keeps falling as Ever Given engines started
With oil supplies expected to be back on track, as the Suez Canal blockage gets cleared, both crude benchmarks are extending losses. Further updates on the Canal issue suggest that Ever Given, a giant vessel, is completely floated and engines have started.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: Additional gains are likely with a break above $0.057
Dogecoin closed in the negative territory for five straight days and touched its lowest level in two weeks at $0.04965 before staging a rebound on Friday. As of writing, DOGE was posting modest daily gains at $0.05480.