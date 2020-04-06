GBP/USD Asia Price Forecast: Pound and UK PM Johnson go down, cable trades sub-1.2300 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • UK PM Johnson is allegedly in intensive care. 
  • GBP/USD is consolidating the bullish below the 1.2300 figure.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
After hitting 1985 lows in March, GBP/USD bounced up sharply while the spot remains below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). UK PM Johnson is allegedly in intensive care. 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is consolidating gains stemming from the March lows while trading below the 1.2300 figure and the 50/200 SMAs on the four-hour chart. Bears want a break below the 1.2200/1.2100 support zone to target the 1.1900 figure to the downside while bulls will try to break the 1.2300 level en route to the 1.2350/1.2450 resistance zone. 
 
 
Resistance: 1.2300, 1.2450, 1.2500
Support: 1.2200, 1.2100, 1.1900
 
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2245
Today Daily Change -0.0025
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 1.227
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2224
Daily SMA50 1.2667
Daily SMA100 1.2862
Daily SMA200 1.2661
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2408
Previous Daily Low 1.2205
Previous Weekly High 1.2476
Previous Weekly Low 1.2205
Previous Monthly High 1.3201
Previous Monthly Low 1.1412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2283
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2331
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2181
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2092
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1978
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2384
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2497
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2587

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

