GBP/USD approaches 1.3200 on healthy UK data

GBP/USD approaches 1.3200 on healthy UK dataBy Pablo Piovano
The buying interest around the British Pound is now picking up pace, lifting GBP/USD to fresh tops in the 1.3200 neighbourhood.
GBP/USD underpinned by data
Cable met extra support after UK’s industrial production and manufacturing production surprised to the upside today, expanding at a monthly 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively.
In addition, UK’s construction output expanded more than expected 0.6% inter-month, while the trade balance widened to £14.24 billion during August, more than initially forecasted.
Spot keeps its march higher intact so far today, now navigating fresh 3-day tops near 1.3200 the figure and prolonging the bounce off Friday’s lows in the 1.3020 area, coincident with the 100-day sma.
GBP/USD levels to consider
As of writing the pair is advancing 0.37% at 1.3190 and a breakout of 1.3248 (10-day sma) would open the door to 1.3262 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017 up move) and finally 1.3355 (21-day sma). On the other hand, the immediate support aligns at 1.3135 (55-day sma) seconded by 1.3027 (low Oct.6) and then 1.3020 (100-day sma).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.