Pound Sterling (GBP) could continue to weaken; any decline is likely part of a lower range of 1.3395/1.3460. In the longer run, the outlook for GBP will turn negative if it breaks and closes below 1.3395, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
Outlook for GBP can turn negative below 1.3395
24-HOUR VIEW: "Two days ago, we indicated that 'there is a chance for GBP to drop to 1.3460.' GBP subsequently dropped to a low of 1.3448. Yesterday, we highlighted that 'while the decline did not lead to a further acceleration in downward momentum, the price action remains soft, and
the risk is still tilted to the downside.' However, we were of the view that 'the major support at 1.3415 is probably still out of reach for now.' Our view of a weaker GBP was not wrong, even though it fell more than expected, reaching a low of 1.3407. While GBP could continue to weaken today, deeply oversold conditions suggest that any weakness is likely part of a lower range of 1.3395/1.3460. In other words, GBP is unlikely to break clearly below 1.3395."
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "The following is from our update yesterday: 'Our most recent narrative was from two days ago (19 Aug, spot at 1.3505), in which we highlighted that GBP 'is neutral now, and it is likely to trade in a range between 1.3415 and 1.3585.' Although GBP has been edging lower over the past couple of days, the increase in momentum is not sufficient to indicate a sustained decline just yet. In other words, our view remains unchanged for now.' GBP subsequently broke below 1.3415 and reached a low of 1.3407. While downward momentum continues to increase, we prefer to wait for a clearer indication (a break and close below 1.3395) before turning negative on GBP. The probability of GBP closing below 1.3395 will grow in the coming days provided that the ‘strong resistance’ level, now at 1.3495 is not breached."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers to 1.1600 as Powell's Jackson Hole speech looms
EUR/USD is recovering ground to near 1.1600 in European trading on Friday as the US Dollar consolidates weekly gains. Traders prefer to trade with caution ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, as they pare back wagers on an imminent interest-rate cut.
GBP/USD retakes 1.3400, with eyes on Powell's speech
GBP/USD keeps its defensive range play intact near 1.3400 in the European session on Friday. The pair struggles as the US Dollar clings to recovery gains amid strong US data-led reduced September Fed rate cut bets. All eyes now remain on Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Gold sticks to losses for the second day amid firmer USD, ahead of Fed's Powell
Gold retains its negative bias for the second successive day on Friday and remains well within striking distance of the 100-day SMA support tested earlier this week. The US Dollar buying remains unabated in the wake of diminishing odds for a more aggressive policy easing by the Fed, which is seen as a key factor undermining the non-yielding yellow metal.
Jerome Powell expected to hint at the trajectory of monetary policy in Jackson Hole speech
US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech on “Economic Outlook and Framework Review” at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Friday at 14:00 GMT. His words are expected to stir markets, injecting intense volatility around the US Dollar.
AI boom or bubble? Three convictions for investors
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.