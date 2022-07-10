GBP/USD aims an establishment above 1.2050 as focus shifts to US inflation

  • GBP/USD is expected to display more gains above 1.2050 ahead of US CPI.
  • Lower Average Hourly Earnings and higher US CPI will bring a slump in the aggregate demand.
  • Political turmoil in the UK economy has not strengthened the pound bears.

The GBP/USD pair is aiming northwards as the opening hour is displaying the strength of the pound bulls.  The cable is expected to extend its gains after overstepping the critical hurdle of 1.2050 amid exhaustion in the US dollar index (DXY).

The DXY remained vulnerable on Friday as a failure to sustain near the 19-year high of 107.79 resulted in a steep fall. The DXY closed near the critical support of 106.84 and more downside is expected as lower Average Hourly Earnings are warranting a slump in the aggregate demand ahead.

A higher inflation rate in the US economy should be met by higher ‘paychecks’ by the households as lower earnings may force the households to cope with lower consumption and savings. This may result in lower aggregate demand by the households, which may result in lower Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The occurrence of the same will affect the US economy in a significant manner.

Going forward, investors’ focus will remain on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is due on Wednesday. The US CPI is seen at 8.7%, higher than the prior print of 8.6% on an annual basis. However, the core CPI is seen lower at 5.7% vs. 6% recorded on a yearly basis.

On the pound front, the political turmoil has not strengthened the sterling bears. Former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, on Friday, showed his intentions of running in the contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The news wires from the UK’s administration state that the ongoing stance of political instability won’t affect the progression of the Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP), as per Reuters.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2033
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.2031
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2156
Daily SMA50 1.2343
Daily SMA100 1.2725
Daily SMA200 1.3116
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2056
Previous Daily Low 1.192
Previous Weekly High 1.2165
Previous Weekly Low 1.1876
Previous Monthly High 1.2617
Previous Monthly Low 1.1934
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2004
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1972
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1949
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1866
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1812
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2085
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2138
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2221

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

