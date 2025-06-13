1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We highlighted yesterday (12 Jun, spot at 1.3565) that GBP 'appears to have moved into a 1.3495/1.3620 range trading phase.' GBP subsequently rose to a high of 1.3623, closing at 1.3615 (+0.58%). Upward momentum is increasing, but we prefer to wait for a decisive close above 1.3640 before revising our GBP outlook to positive. The likelihood of GBP closing above 1.3640 will remain intact as long as 1.3515 is not breached. Looking ahead, should GBP close above 1.3640, the focus will shift to 1.3700."

24-HOUR VIEW: "On Wednesday, GBP dropped to 1.3466 before rebounding strongly. In the early Asian session yesterday, when GBP was at 1.3525, we indicated that 'further rebound is not ruled out, but given the overbought conditions, any advance is unlikely to reach 1.3620.' We pointed out that 'support levels are at 1.3535 and 1.3515.' In the early London session, GBP plummeted to 1.3525 and then reversed sharply to reach 1.3623 in the NY session before closing at 1.3615 (+0.58%). Conditions are deeply overbought, and GBP is unlikely to rise much further. Overall, GBP is more likely to trade in a higher range of 1.3540/1.3640."

Pound Sterling (GBP) is likely to trade in a range of 1.3540/1.3640. In the longer run, GBP must first close above 1.3640 before a move to 1.3700 can be expected, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.