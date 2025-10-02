GBP: Some risk premium is building – ING

EUR/GBP corrected lower on some EUR long squeezing yesterday, but seems to be lacking bearish momentum to trade back to 0.860, ING's FX analyst Francesco Pesole notes.

Risks mostly lie on the upside for EUR/GBP

"Our model has recorded two consecutive weeks of around 1% short-term overvaluation in EUR/GBP, which may well be a signal of markets starting to price in some GBP risk premium ahead of the UK budget. While the announcement is only on 26 November, it’s widely expected that many bits of the budget will be released to the media in the weeks before."

"We agree that risks mostly lie on the upside for EUR/GBP into year-end, also considering that our economists are still expecting a rate cut by the Bank of England this quarter, which is only 6bp in the price."

"This week, things have been quite quiet in the UK calendar. We heard from both sides of the hawkish-dovish BoE spectrum (Mann and Ramsden), while Governor Bailey is due to speak tomorrow. The lack of new data inputs makes it unlikely we'll see major deviations in off-meeting communication for now."