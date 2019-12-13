GBP/NZD: Reporting biggest single-day gain in three years

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • GBP/NZD is solidly bid with exit polls forecasting a big win for Tory party in the UK elections.  
  • Markets were expecting PM Johnson to score a big win.

GBP/NZD is eyeing the biggest single-day gain in over three years. 

The pair is currently trading at 2.0362, representing a 2.09% gain on the day. That is the biggest daily rise since Nov. 10, 2016. On that day, the pair had gained 2.14%. 

Pound picked up a strong bid in early Asia after the exit polls of the UK elections predicted a landslide victory for the incumbent Prime Minister Boris Johnson. As per the latest reports, Johnson's Tory party is likely heading for the biggest election win since Margaret Thatcher. 

A decisive Tory victory will clear the way for Johnson to take Britain out of the European Union (EU) on Jan. 31. It would also clear the way for the party to make good on its pledge to quickly name the next Bank of England governor, according to Bloomberg's Brexit editor Edward Evans. 

That said, currency markets seem to have priced in a Tory victory. The GBP/USD pair has rallied by more than 1,000 pips in the last two months. 

Hence, a "sell the fact" pullback cannot be ruled out following the official confirmation of Tory party victory. In that case, GBP/NZD will end the day with lesser gains. 

Technical levels

GBP/NZD

Overview
Today last price 2.036
Today Daily Change 0.0399
Today Daily Change % 2.00
Today daily open 1.9961
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2.0079
Daily SMA50 2.0077
Daily SMA100 1.9618
Daily SMA200 1.9431
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2.0093
Previous Daily Low 1.9843
Previous Weekly High 2.0159
Previous Weekly Low 1.9857
Previous Monthly High 2.0332
Previous Monthly Low 1.996
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.9938
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.9997
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.9838
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.9716
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.9588
Daily Pivot Point R1 2.0088
Daily Pivot Point R2 2.0216
Daily Pivot Point R3 2.0338

 


     

LIVE: UK elections heading to landslide Conservative victory, GBP/USD surges

Exit polls in the UK elections are pointing to a massive 110-seat majority for PM Boris Johnson's Conservatives. GBP/UDS is trading close to 1.35, the highest in 19 months. Live coverage.

USD/JPY elevated on risk appetite owing to Brexit, US/Sino trade breakthroughs

USD/JPY rallied overnight and has remained better bid on risk appetite and investor optimism owing to the breakthroughs on both Brexit and Sino/US trade wars. USD/JPY is currently trading at 109.53, up 0.22% having travelled in Asia from a low of 108.92 to a high of 109.57. 

AUD/USD: Off 4.5-month highs as GBP/AUD hits highest since June 2016

AUD/USD is trimming gains amid a solid rise in the GBP/AUD pair. The AUD/USD pair is currently trading at 0.6914, representing marginal gains on the day, having hit a high of 0.6939 an hour ago. That was the highest level since July 26. 

Gold bleeds on trade optimism, drops 2.5% in GBP terms

Gold is losing altitude in Asia as investors are buying risk and selling safe havens on trade optimism. The yellow metal, a classic safe-haven asset, is currently trading at $1,464 per Oz, having hit a five-week high of $1,487 in the overnight trade. 

USD/JPY elevated on risk appetite owing to Brexit, US/Sino trade breakthroughs

USD/JPY rallied overnight and has remained better bid on risk appetite and investor optimism owing to the breakthroughs on both Brexit and Sino/US trade wars. USD/JPY is currently trading at 109.53, up 0.22% having travelled in Asia from a low of 108.92 to a high of 109.57. 

