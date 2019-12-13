GBP/NZD: Reporting biggest single-day gain in three years

GBP/NZD is solidly bid with exit polls forecasting a big win for Tory party in the UK elections.

Markets were expecting PM Johnson to score a big win.

GBP/NZD is eyeing the biggest single-day gain in over three years.

The pair is currently trading at 2.0362, representing a 2.09% gain on the day. That is the biggest daily rise since Nov. 10, 2016. On that day, the pair had gained 2.14%.

Pound picked up a strong bid in early Asia after the exit polls of the UK elections predicted a landslide victory for the incumbent Prime Minister Boris Johnson. As per the latest reports, Johnson's Tory party is likely heading for the biggest election win since Margaret Thatcher.

A decisive Tory victory will clear the way for Johnson to take Britain out of the European Union (EU) on Jan. 31. It would also clear the way for the party to make good on its pledge to quickly name the next Bank of England governor, according to Bloomberg's Brexit editor Edward Evans.

That said, currency markets seem to have priced in a Tory victory. The GBP/USD pair has rallied by more than 1,000 pips in the last two months.

Hence, a "sell the fact" pullback cannot be ruled out following the official confirmation of Tory party victory. In that case, GBP/NZD will end the day with lesser gains.

Technical levels

GBP/NZD Overview Today last price 2.036 Today Daily Change 0.0399 Today Daily Change % 2.00 Today daily open 1.9961 Trends Daily SMA20 2.0079 Daily SMA50 2.0077 Daily SMA100 1.9618 Daily SMA200 1.9431 Levels Previous Daily High 2.0093 Previous Daily Low 1.9843 Previous Weekly High 2.0159 Previous Weekly Low 1.9857 Previous Monthly High 2.0332 Previous Monthly Low 1.996 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.9938 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.9997 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.9838 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.9716 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.9588 Daily Pivot Point R1 2.0088 Daily Pivot Point R2 2.0216 Daily Pivot Point R3 2.0338



