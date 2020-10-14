GBP/NZD Price Analysis: Bears seek discount for downside extension

- GBP/NZD bears are looking for an optimal entry to board the monthly 3-wave cycle.
- A top-down analysis illustrates where there is a high probability setup to short the cross.
Bears are in control in bearish conditions across the monthly, weekly and daily time frames.
The confluence of bearish price action across the time frames offers a higher probability trading opportunity.
The following is top-down analysis to illustrate where an optimal entry can be found on the daily and 4-hour time frame for a 1:3 risk to reward setup.
Monthly chart
The monthly chart offers a 3-wave bearish scenario.
The wick, eclipsed in the above chart, is expected to be filled in.
The wick essentially represents the following weekly 3-wave price action:
Weekly chart
The price is in the process of wave-3 on the weekly chart and has the potential to extend to the downside and beyond prior support.
Daily chart
The daily chart shows that the price is below the counter trendline and prior support structure.
This offers a bearish environment for bears to seek an optimal entry point if a sell limit is placed at the structure.
Bulls will need to step up, however, in adverse conditions which will offer a discount for the bears.
4-hour setup 1:3 R/R
The 4-hour time frame is already bearish so a sell-limit can be placed for a discount on position entry at the structure, protected by a stop loss above higher structure.
This entry, with a target to the daily structure, offers a 1:3 risk to reward opportunity.
The stop loss can be moved to breakeven as soon as there is new resistance structure formed, expected to prevent the price from moving up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
