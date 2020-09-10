GBP/NZD is about to test a 3 year trendline after a week of Brexit turmoil

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • GBP/NZD is over 1% lower on Thursday after more negative Brexit news.
  • The price is heading towards some key technical levels on the downside.

Fundamental backdrop

The UK government have announced they could be breaking international law if they change the treaty but the UK want Nothern Ireland in the UK customs union. 

At the beginning of the debacle, the government said it was making "minor clarifications in extremely specific areas". Delegates in Brussels and Westminster could see the government might try to change the withdrawal agreement, which became international law when the UK left the EU in January.

Lord Frost who is the UK's Chief Brexit negotiator said the UK wants to "drive home our clear message that we must make progress this week if we are to reach an agreement in time". Well, that does not seem to working out too well. 

The German ambassador stated in a tweet: "In more than 30 years as a diplomat I have not experienced such a fast, intentional and profound deterioration of a negotiation. If you believe in partnership between the UK and the EU like I do then don't accept it.".

Lastly, Lord Frost went on to say: 

“We remain committed to working hard to reach agreement by the middle of October, as the Prime Minister set out earlier this week.

“We have agreed to meet again, as planned, in Brussels next week to continue discussions.”

GBP/NZD weekly chart

Looking at the weekly chart below it is clear to see the price capitulation. The black trendline is now the next hurdle for the bears. Close to the level is the 200 Simple Moving Average and then the next main support at 1.90. If the level does get taken out then the bulls may go on to target the red horizontal line at 1.85. 

To put this move into perspective, the price has fallen over 11.5% since the price peak in March 2020. Obviously things could get worse as the low on the chart is the purple line just under 1.70. The indicators are still painting a bearish picture, the Relative Strength Index has pushed firmly below the 50 area and the MACD signal lines are under the mid-level. Lastly, the MACD histogram has not crossed over just yet but the bars area clearly diminishing in size. 

GBP/NZD after Brexit

Additional levels

GBP/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.923
Today Daily Change -0.0219
Today Daily Change % -1.13
Today daily open 1.9449
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.988
Daily SMA50 1.9584
Daily SMA100 1.9729
Daily SMA200 1.9957
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.9638
Previous Daily Low 1.9409
Previous Weekly High 1.993
Previous Weekly Low 1.9672
Previous Monthly High 2.0274
Previous Monthly Low 1.9633
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.9497
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.9551
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.936
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.927
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.9131
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.9588
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.9728
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.9817

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD consolidates the recovery below 0.7300

AUD/USD consolidates the recovery below 0.7300

AUD/USD consolidates recovery below 0.7300 after Thursday's sell-off to 0.7250 region. The US dollar eases slightly despite the mixed action on the Asian equities and escalating US-China tensions. US CPI is the key data to watch out for. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY back on the bids above 106.00 amid risk-reset

USD/JPY back on the bids above 106.00 amid risk-reset

USD/JPY jumps back on the bids above 106.00 amid a recovery in the risk sentiment, reflective of the bounce in the S&P 500 futures and broad dollar retreat. Japan’s PPI matched the -0.5% YoY forecast in August. Focus shifts to the US CPI data. 

USD/JPY News

Gold under pressure around $1940 ahead of US CPI

Gold under pressure around $1940 ahead of US CPI

Gold returns to the red in Asia, extending the overnight retreat from weekly highs amid tepid risk tone and dollar retreat. 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement guards immediate upside ahead of the weekly top.

Gold News

US CPI August Preview: Inflation gets demoted, again

US CPI August Preview: Inflation gets demoted, again

The Federal Reserve’s new averaging approach to consumer prices has placed inflation dead last in its list of policy concerns. Retail sales have rebounded from their pandemic collapse but price pressure remains weak.

Read more

WTI: Bulls targetting a weekly bullish correction, 1:3 R/R

WTI: Bulls targetting a weekly bullish correction, 1:3 R/R

WTI is in a bearish trend, however, that is not to say there are no opportunities to long the black gold on its current decent. The following illustrates how the price is correcting a fierce downtrend, supported at the weekly structure and ...

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures