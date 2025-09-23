- GBP/JPY consolidates in a range during the Asian session on Tuesday amid mixed fundamental cues.
- The BoJ rate-hike uncertainty and a positive risk tone undermine the JPY, lending support to the pair.
- The divergent BoJ-BoE policy expectations cap the upside for spot prices ahead of the flash UK PMIs.
The GBP/JPY cross struggles to capitalize on the previous day's bounce from the 199.00 neighborhood, or a nearly two-week low, and oscillates in a narrow band during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices currently trade just above mid-199.00s as traders look forward to the release of the flash UK PMIs for some impetus.
In the meantime, the uncertainty over the likely timing and the pace of interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) continues to act as a headwind for the Japanese Yen (JPY), which, in turn, offers some support to the GBP/JPY cross. Investors seem worried that domestic political uncertainty and concerns about economic headwinds stemming from US tariffs could give the BoJ more reasons to further delay an increase in borrowing costs. Apart from this, a generally positive risk tone is seen as another factor that undermines the safe-haven JPY.
That said, hawkish dissents to the BoJ's on-hold decision last week could be seen as a prelude to impending rate hikes. Moreover, traders have been pricing in the possibility of a 25 basis points (bps) rate hike in October. This marks a significant divergence in comparison to the Bank of England's (BoE) dovish signal that there will be further reductions in the bank rate, which could lead to the British Pound's (GBP) relative underperformance against the lower-yielding JPY. Apart from this, geopolitical risk might contribute to capping the GBP/JPY cross.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent corrective pullback from the 201.25 region, or the highest level since July 2024, touched last week, has run its course, and placing fresh bullish bets. Meanwhile, the flash UK PMIs could provide a fresh insight into the UK economic health, which, in turn, could influence the GBP and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities around the GBP/JPY cross.
Economic Indicator
S&P Global Services PMI
The Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis by S&P Global, is a leading indicator gauging business activity in the UK’s services sector. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month and can anticipate changing trends in official data series such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), employment and inflation. The index varies between 0 and 100, with levels of 50.0 signaling no change over the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the services economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the Pound Sterling (GBP). Meanwhile, a reading below 50 signals that activity among service providers is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for GBP.Read more.
Next release: Tue Sep 23, 2025 08:30 (Prel)
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 53.5
Previous: 54.2
Source: S&P Global
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD weakens below 1.1800 ahead of German IFO survey release
The EUR/USD pair edges lower to around 1.1800, snapping the two-day winning streak during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The downtick of the major pair is pressured by a rebound in the US Dollar after the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech. The German IFO survey will then be the highlight later on Wednesday.
GBP/USD softens to near 1.3500 on weaker UK PMI data
The GBP/USD pair loses ground to near 1.3510 during the early European session on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling weakens against the US Dollar on downbeat UK S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for September. The Bank of England External Member Megan Greece is set to speak later on Wednesday.
Gold appears ‘buy-on-dips’ despite hawkish rebound in Fed Sentiment Index
Gold is replicating the retracement moves seen in Tuesday’s Asian trades as buyers again catch a breath early Wednesday, bracing for more speeches from US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials.
Pi Network recovers as AI-enabled KYC goes live
Pi Network (PI) ticks higher by nearly 3% at press time on Wednesday after three straight days of losses, which resulted in a record low of $0.1842. The intraday recovery aligns with net outflows from Centralized Exchanges and PI reserves, as well as the AI-enabled KYC process going live.
Weekly focus: Central banks on a relatively steady course
The September round of central bank meetings is nearing its end with perhaps a surprising sense of stability in financial markets. Despite the blurry outlook, mixed data signals and political pressure in the US, the rate decisions did not cause major volatility in broader financial conditions.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.