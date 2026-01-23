TRENDING:
BoJ Interest Rate
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/JPY trades firmly near multi-year high while BoJ holds interest rates steady at 0.75%

  • GBP/JPY remains strong near 214.30 after the BoJ left rates unchanged at 0.75%.
  • Japan’s National CPI ex. Fresh Food decelerated to 2.4% in December, as expected.
  • Investors await UK Retail Sales and the flash S&P Global PMI data.
GBP/JPY trades firmly near multi-year high while BoJ holds interest rates steady at 0.75%
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The GBP/JPY pair trades close to its multi-year high of 214.30 during Friday’s Asian trading session, while the Bank of Japan (BoJ) has kept interest rates steady at 0.75%. The BoJ was expected to leave interest rates unchanged after raising them by 25 basis points (bps) at its last policy meeting of 2025 and guided that monetary policy will remain on a gradual expansion path.

Going forward, the major driver of the JPY will be the government's fiscal decisions, which aim to boost domestic spending. Japan's Prime Minister (PM) Sanae Takaichi will also dissolve the parliament’s lower house to pave the way for a snap election during the day.

Earlier in the day, Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December came in at 2.1% year-on-year (YoY), down from 2.9% in November. CPI data ex. Fresh Food, which is closely tracked by BoE officials, cooled down to 2.4% YoY, as expected, from the prior reading of 3%.

Meanwhile, the Pound Sterling (GBP) trades broadly calm ahead of the release of United Kingdom (UK) Retail Sales data for December and the preliminary S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for January.

UK Retail Sales data, a key measure of consumer spending, is expected to have contracted steadily by 0.1% month-on-month (MoM). This would be the third straight decline in the consumer spending measure.

On the monetary policy front, market participants remain confident that the Bank of England (BoE) will remain on a gradual easing path, even as price pressures accelerated in December.

Bank of Japan FAQs

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.

The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds. In March 2024, the BoJ lifted interest rates, effectively retreating from the ultra-loose monetary policy stance.

The Bank’s massive stimulus caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process exacerbated in 2022 and 2023 due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen. This trend partly reversed in 2024, when the BoJ decided to abandon its ultra-loose policy stance.

A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. The prospect of rising salaries in the country – a key element fuelling inflation – also contributed to the move.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD keeps its focus on 1.1800

EUR/USD keeps its focus on 1.1800

EUR/USD is holding its ground near two-day highs around 1.1750 as Thursday’s session is drawing to a close. The pair is drawing support from a more constructive risk mood, helped by easing EU–US trade tensions and a softer US Dollar. Looking ahead, attention shifts to Friday’s flash PMI releases from both Europe and the US.

GBP/USD flirts with 1.3500 on persistent USD selling

GBP/USD flirts with 1.3500 on persistent USD selling

GBP/USD is regaining momentum on Thursday and pushing up towards two-week highs around the 1.3500 mark. In the process, Cable is leaving Wednesday’s brief wobble behind and slipping back into its upward trend, helped by ongoing selling pressure on the Greenback ahead of key advanced PMI data on Friday.

Gold continues scaling new record highs, climbs above $4,950

Gold continues scaling new record highs, climbs above $4,950

Gold extends its record-setting rally for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, as persistent geopolitical uncertainties continue to drive safe-haven flows. Meanwhile, expectations for further policy easing by the Federal Reserve contribute to the de-dollarization trend and further underpin the non-yielding bullion, which remains on track to register gains for the third successive week and appears unaffected by extremely overbought conditions.

Ethereum: JPMorgan sees post-Fusaka activity surge fading

Ethereum: JPMorgan sees post-Fusaka activity surge fading

Ethereum's Fusaka upgrade last December has seen fees plummet to new lows while sparking a surge in transaction counts and active addresses. However, that growth may not last, according to a Wednesday note by JPMorgan analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.

Trump walks back NATO tariffs, signals de-escalation

Trump walks back NATO tariffs, signals de-escalation

What began as a sharp escalation risk quickly turned into a de-escalation signal. Earlier this week, markets briefly priced in escalation risk after Donald J. Trump proposed a 10% tariff hike on eight NATO nations amid the Greenland dispute.

XRP defends $1.90 support as ETFs attract inflows despite retail caution

XRP defends $1.90 support as ETFs attract inflows despite retail caution

Ripple (XRP) is consolidating above $1.90, a short-term support level, at the time of writing on Thursday. This mild uptick marks two consecutive days of a strengthening technical outlook, following recent market-wide volatility.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers