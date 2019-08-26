GBP/JPY technical analysis: Solid intraday recovery falters near 130.00 handle

- The GBP/JPY cross rallied nearly 200-pips from the Asian session lows, albeit struggled to capitalize on the momentum and failed near the key 130.00 psychological mark.
- Given the weekly bearish gap opening below a short-term ascending trend-channel, the near-term set-up might have already turned in favour of bearish traders.
The mentioned channel constituted towards the formation of a bearish continuation - flag chart pattern on short-term charts - and support prospects for the resumption of the near-term depreciating move. Hence, any attempted up-move might still be seen as a selling opportunity amid persistent Brexit-related uncertainties.
Meanwhile, technical indicators have been recovering from the negative territory on the daily chart and again started gaining positive traction on hourly charts, which coupled with fading safe-haven demand, seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any aggressive bearish bets and might help limit the downside.
Having said that, a sustained weakness back below the 129.00 round figure mark will reaffirm the negative bias and turn the cross vulnerable to head back towards testing the 128.20-128.00 support area before eventually dropping to the 127.00 handle en-route multi-year lows support near the 126.55 region.
On the flip side, momentum beyond the 130.00 handle might confront some supply near the 130.40-50 region, above which the cross is likely to aim towards surpassing the 131.00 handle and challenge the ascending trend-channel resistance - currently near the 131.30-35 region.
GBP/JPY 4-hourly chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.65
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|129.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.43
|Daily SMA50
|133.19
|Daily SMA100
|137.53
|Daily SMA200
|140.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.57
|Previous Daily Low
|129
|Previous Weekly High
|130.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.26
|Previous Monthly High
|137.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|131.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|128.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|128.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|127.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|131.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls off the highs amid trade optimism, German weakness
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1100. The German IFO Business Climate dropped to 94.3 points, below expectations. President Trump's upbeat comments about talks with China stabilizes markets.
GBP/USD consolidates amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2300, consolidating its gains. The UK and the EU have been blaming each other for a potential no-deal Brexit. US-Sino tensions are in play as well.
USD/JPY edges higher toward 106 on recovering market sentiment
Focus remains on headlines surrounding US-China trade conflict. 10-year US Treasury bond yield rebounds from three-year lows. US Dollar Index climbs toward 98 ahead of durable goods orders data.
Gold retreats from multi-year tops, fills weekly bullish gap on positive trade headlines
Gold extended its intraday pullback from fresh multi-year tops and dropped to fresh session lows in the last hour, filling the weekly bullish gap. The US-China trade tensions escalated further.
Forex Today: Trade wars paint markets in red, Brexit looks worse, and central banks are limited
Here is what you need to know on Monday, August 26th: The US-Sino trade war is painting global markets in the red. The US dollar is losing some ground to major currencies as yields plunge, while it gains against commodity currencies. Gold is rising and oil is falling.