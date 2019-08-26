GBP/JPY technical analysis: Solid intraday recovery falters near 130.00 handle

The GBP/JPY cross rallied nearly 200-pips from the Asian session lows, albeit struggled to capitalize on the momentum and failed near the key 130.00 psychological mark.

Given the weekly bearish gap opening below a short-term ascending trend-channel, the near-term set-up might have already turned in favour of bearish traders.

The mentioned channel constituted towards the formation of a bearish continuation - flag chart pattern on short-term charts - and support prospects for the resumption of the near-term depreciating move. Hence, any attempted up-move might still be seen as a selling opportunity amid persistent Brexit-related uncertainties.



Meanwhile, technical indicators have been recovering from the negative territory on the daily chart and again started gaining positive traction on hourly charts, which coupled with fading safe-haven demand, seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any aggressive bearish bets and might help limit the downside.



Having said that, a sustained weakness back below the 129.00 round figure mark will reaffirm the negative bias and turn the cross vulnerable to head back towards testing the 128.20-128.00 support area before eventually dropping to the 127.00 handle en-route multi-year lows support near the 126.55 region.



On the flip side, momentum beyond the 130.00 handle might confront some supply near the 130.40-50 region, above which the cross is likely to aim towards surpassing the 131.00 handle and challenge the ascending trend-channel resistance - currently near the 131.30-35 region.

GBP/JPY 4-hourly chart