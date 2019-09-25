GBP/JPY technical analysis: Recent bullish momentum might have already run out of the steam

- The overnight optimism led by the UK Supreme Court ruling turned out to be short-lived.
- A sustained break below 133.35 region should pave the way for a further near-term slide.
The GBP/JPY cross extended previous session's rejection slide from 200-hour SMA and remained under some selling pressure through the early European session on Wednesday.
The ongoing corrective slide from over two-month tops - marking the third day of a negative move in the previous four - has now dragged the cross back towards the 133.35 horizontal zone.
The mentioned region coincides with 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the 126.67-135.75 move up and should now act as a key pivotal point for the pair's next leg of a directional move.
Meanwhile, oscillators on hourly charts have struggled to recover from the bearish territory and have also started losing positive momentum on the daily chart, suggesting further downside.
Sustained weakness below the mentioned support will reinforce the negative outlook and accelerate the slide towards the 133.00 handle en-route 38.2% Fibo. level support near the 32.30-25 region.
On the upside, the 134.00 round-figure mark now becomes immediate resistance and any subsequent up-move might continue to confront some fresh supply near 200-hour SMA - around mid-134.00s.
Above the said resistance levels, the cross is likely to aim towards conquering the key 135.00 psychological mark before eventually aiming towards the recent swing highs near the 135.75 region.
GBP/JPY 1-hourly chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.43
|Today Daily Change
|-0.37
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|133.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.34
|Daily SMA50
|131.46
|Daily SMA100
|134.62
|Daily SMA200
|139.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.62
|Previous Daily Low
|133.55
|Previous Weekly High
|135.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.88
|Previous Monthly High
|132.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
