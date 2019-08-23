GBP/JPY technical analysis: Corrects from 3-week tops, still above 130.00 mark

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break through the mentioned barrier before confirming that the cross might have actually bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further appreciating move beyond the 131.00 round figure mark towards testing the next major hurdle near the 131.45-50 region. Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have been recovering from the bearish territory but struggled to gain positive traction. Moreover, oscillators on hourly charts have been losing upside momentum - though maintained their positive bias - and further warrant some caution before placing any fresh bullish bets. A follow-through retracement below the key 130.00 psychological mark will reaffirm the trend-channel resistance and prompt some fresh selling, turn the cross vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards an intermediate resistance near the 129.55 region en-route 129.25-20 horizontal support and the 129.00 round figure mark.

