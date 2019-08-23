GBP/JPY technical analysis: Corrects from 3-week tops, still above 130.00 mark

- The GBP/JPY cross traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Friday and eroded a part of the previous session's strong upsurge to three-week tops.
- The overnight upsurge stalled near the top end of an ascending trend-channel, which seemed to constitute towards the formation of a bearish continuation - flag chart pattern.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break through the mentioned barrier before confirming that the cross might have actually bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further appreciating move beyond the 131.00 round figure mark towards testing the next major hurdle near the 131.45-50 region.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have been recovering from the bearish territory but struggled to gain positive traction. Moreover, oscillators on hourly charts have been losing upside momentum - though maintained their positive bias - and further warrant some caution before placing any fresh bullish bets.
A follow-through retracement below the key 130.00 psychological mark will reaffirm the trend-channel resistance and prompt some fresh selling, turn the cross vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards an intermediate resistance near the 129.55 region en-route 129.25-20 horizontal support and the 129.00 round figure mark.
GBP/JPY 4-hourly chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.23
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|130.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.69
|Daily SMA50
|133.34
|Daily SMA100
|137.69
|Daily SMA200
|140.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.71
|Previous Daily Low
|128.76
|Previous Weekly High
|129.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.54
|Previous Monthly High
|137.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|131.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|128.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|127.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|131.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|131.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|133.13
