GBP/JPY technical analysis: Breaks through 50-DMA, descending trend-line confluence hurdle

- The recent Brexit optimism continues to underpin the GBP.
- Upbeat UK data provides an additional boost on Monday.
- Seems poised to extend the recent bounce from multi-year lows.
The British Pound strengthened across the board in reaction to upbeat UK macro data and lifted the GBP/JPY cross back beyond the 132.00 handle to fresh one-month tops. The intraday positive momentum further assisted the cross to make it through a confluence barrier, comprising of 50-day SMA and over one-month-old ascending trend-line.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction and support prospects for an extension of the recent rally from multi-year lows. However, slightly overbought conditions on the 4-hourly chart might keep a lid on any subsequent up-move and thus, warrant some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets.
From current levels, immediate resistance is pegged near the 132.90-133.00 region, above which the cross is likely to accelerate the up-move towards reclaiming the 134.00 handle. On the flip side, any meaningful pullback below the mentioned confluence resistance breakpoint might now attract some dip-buying interest and help limit the further downside near the 131.00 mark.
GBP/JPY daily chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.44
|Today Daily Change
|1.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.81
|Today daily open
|131.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.34
|Daily SMA50
|131.85
|Daily SMA100
|135.93
|Daily SMA200
|139.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.13
|Previous Daily Low
|131.27
|Previous Weekly High
|132.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.67
|Previous Monthly High
|132.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|131.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|131.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|131.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|131.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|132.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|132.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1050 amid USD weakness
EUR/USD extends the upside towards 1.1050 amid broad-based US dollar weakness and upbeat Eurozone Sentix data. The bulls regain control as a dovish ECB policy response has already been factored-in.
GBP/USD hits six-week highs above 1.2350 on renewed Brexit optimism
GBP/USD hits fresh six-week tops above 1.2350 on upbeat UK GDP and fresh Brexit optimism, fuelled by PM Johnson's comments. Johnson said they have "an abundance" of proposals to break Brexit impasse on the Irish backstop.
USD/JPY: consolidation continues ahead of a catalyst
Upbeat market mood keeps the yen out of the market´s favor. Japanese data came in as expected, failed to trigger relevant moves. USD/JPY with the risk skewed to the upside needs to surpass 107.45.
Gold clings to modest daily gains, just above $1510 level
Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the mid-European session on Monday and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, just above $1510 level.
A busy week ahead as investors await central banks moves
Risk assets received a boost last week while safe havens gave up some gains after the United States and China agreed to return to the negotiating table in early October.