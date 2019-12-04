GBP/JPY Technical Analysis: Break of eight-day-old trendline, bearish MACD attract sellers

GBP/JPY seesaws around 23.6% Fibonacci retracement amid bearish MACD.

140.70 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement hold the keys to November month low.

Following the break of the multi-day-old trend line, GBP/JPY declines to 141.15 by the press time of the Asian session on Wednesday.

The pair now aims to revisit 140.75/70 multiple support zone that comprises 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of late-October to late-November fall. Supporting the move are bearish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator.

Should the quote drops beneath 140.70, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement around 14.00 round-figure and November month bottom near 139.30 will be on sellers’ radar.

Alternatively, buyers will look for entry beyond the support-turned-resistance, at 141.35. In doing so, 141.70 and 141.85/90 could flash on their watch-list.

During the pair’s run-up beyond 141.90, Bulls will prepare to confront March/April lows close to 143.72/80.

GBP/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected