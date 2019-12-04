GBP/JPY Technical Analysis: Break of eight-day-old trendline, bearish MACD attract sellers

- GBP/JPY seesaws around 23.6% Fibonacci retracement amid bearish MACD.
- 140.70 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement hold the keys to November month low.
Following the break of the multi-day-old trend line, GBP/JPY declines to 141.15 by the press time of the Asian session on Wednesday.
The pair now aims to revisit 140.75/70 multiple support zone that comprises 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of late-October to late-November fall. Supporting the move are bearish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator.
Should the quote drops beneath 140.70, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement around 14.00 round-figure and November month bottom near 139.30 will be on sellers’ radar.
Alternatively, buyers will look for entry beyond the support-turned-resistance, at 141.35. In doing so, 141.70 and 141.85/90 could flash on their watch-list.
During the pair’s run-up beyond 141.90, Bulls will prepare to confront March/April lows close to 143.72/80.
GBP/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|141.13
|Today Daily Change
|-6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|141.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.41
|Daily SMA50
|138.19
|Daily SMA100
|134.83
|Daily SMA200
|138.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.72
|Previous Daily Low
|140.86
|Previous Weekly High
|141.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.53
|Previous Monthly High
|141.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|139.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|141.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
