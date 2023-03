GBP/JPY surges to 162.00 level amid liquidity injection in the banking sectors

On Wednesday, the BoE intervened in Credit Suisse's situation, while the SNB provided a covered loan facility. Several large-sized US banks announced a joint effort to provide up to $30 billion in deposits for First Republic Bank, including J.P. Morgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citibank. On Thursday, the Fed also opened its discount window to provide liquidity in an exercise to tame any possible contagion in the banking sector. All these efforts have boosted risk sentiment, resulting in muted demand for the Japanese Yen across the board.

Surging borrowing costs globally have prompted small to medium banks to struggle with their reserve requirement ratios to maintain normal banking operations. Consequently, investor confidence started to fade during this financial turbulence, and the market exerted pressure on yield complexes. This led to increased Japanese Yen safe-haven demand and a significant fall in GBP/JPY.

The worsening financial conditions among banks injected turbulence and prompted a risk-averse environment earlier in the week. As a result, yield complexes began to fall in anticipation that central banks would scale down their aggressive tightening cycles amid receding liquidity.

