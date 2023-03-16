GBP/JPY surges to 162.00 level amid liquidity injection in the banking sectors

NEWS | | By Dinesh Kumar
Share:
  • GBP/JPY recovers as UK government bond yields ease and risk appetite returns.
  • Central banks intervene to address the liquidity crisis in the banking sector.
  • Fed opens the discount window and major US banks support First Republic Bank, boosting market sentiment.

GBP/JPY marches higher on the back of easing UK Government bond 10-Year yield (Gilts) and a risk-on environment. It all started earlier this week with back-to-back liquidity issues involving Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Signature Bank, Credit Suisse, and First Republic Bank.

The worsening financial conditions among banks injected turbulence and prompted a risk-averse environment earlier in the week. As a result, yield complexes began to fall in anticipation that central banks would scale down their aggressive tightening cycles amid receding liquidity.

Surging borrowing costs globally have prompted small to medium banks to struggle with their reserve requirement ratios to maintain normal banking operations. Consequently, investor confidence started to fade during this financial turbulence, and the market exerted pressure on yield complexes. This led to increased Japanese Yen safe-haven demand and a significant fall in GBP/JPY.

Amid this shift in the banking sectors, major central banks like the Federal Reserve (Fed), Bank of England (BoE), and Swiss National Bank (SNB) intervened to stem the liquidity crisis. 

On Wednesday, the BoE intervened in Credit Suisse's situation, while the SNB provided a covered loan facility. Several large-sized US banks announced a joint effort to provide up to $30 billion in deposits for First Republic Bank, including J.P. Morgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citibank. On Thursday, the Fed also opened its discount window to provide liquidity in an exercise to tame any possible contagion in the banking sector. All these efforts have boosted risk sentiment, resulting in muted demand for the Japanese Yen across the board.

Levels to watch

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 161.61
Today Daily Change 0.72
Today Daily Change % 0.45
Today daily open 160.89
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 162.61
Daily SMA50 160.8
Daily SMA100 163.07
Daily SMA200 163.37
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 164.14
Previous Daily Low 159.21
Previous Weekly High 164.26
Previous Weekly Low 161.62
Previous Monthly High 166.01
Previous Monthly Low 156.73
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 161.1
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 162.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 158.68
Daily Pivot Point S2 156.48
Daily Pivot Point S3 153.75
Daily Pivot Point R1 163.62
Daily Pivot Point R2 166.35
Daily Pivot Point R3 168.55

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD seesaws around mid-0.6600s amid fragile markets, mixed concerns about Fed

AUD/USD seesaws around mid-0.6600s amid fragile markets, mixed concerns about Fed

AUD/USD treads water around 0.6650, after the previous day’s upbeat performance, as bulls brace for the biggest weekly gain in seven heading into the next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0600, upside looks likely as Fed-ECB policy divergence trims

EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0600, upside looks likely as Fed-ECB policy divergence trims

The EUR/USD pair is defending its auction above the round-level resistance of 1.0600 in the early Tokyo session. The major currency pair is looking to hold a bullish bias as the interest rate decision of 50 basis points (bps) rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB) has trimmed the Federal Reserve (Fed)-ECB policy divergence.

EUR/USD News

Gold retreats as final clues for Federal Reserve decision loom

Gold retreats as final clues for Federal Reserve decision loom

Gold dribbles around $1,920, after a zigzag session that initially refreshed the six-week high but ended the day without any major moves. The Gold price earlier cheered the softer United States Treasury bond yields before the improvement in market sentiment and a rebound in the bond coupons probed the XAU/USD bulls.

Gold News

Blockchain Association calls on FDIC, Fed to provide documents on de-banking crypto firms

Blockchain Association calls on FDIC, Fed to provide documents on de-banking crypto firms

The crypto industry took an impact following the failure of three banks in the United States. The Blockchain Association is thus taking charge of investigating how the denial of banking services for crypto businesses might have contributed to the banking crisis.

Read more

Emerging from the valley of the bears

Emerging from the valley of the bears

US stocks are trading definitively higher Thursday. In a true sign of confidence returning to Wall Street, Treasury yields are heading up as markets digest the news that Credit Suisse intends to access two facilities from the Swiss National Bank.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures