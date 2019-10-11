  • The British Pound witnesses some volatility following Tusk’s Brexit comments.
  • Tusk: Johnson has promised to come forward with a solution that works for all.

The GBP/JPY cross reversed an early European session tip to sub-134.00 levels and rallied nearly 150 pips to over three-week tops in the last hour.
 
Following a brief consolidation earlier this Friday, the cross did witness some intraday pullback in reaction to not so optimistic comments by the European Council President Donald Tusk, saying that the UK has not come forward with a realistic and workable proposal.

Brexit headlines continue to influence

However, given the Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's promising signals on Thursday, the downtick was quickly bought into and got an additional boost after Tusk further added that the UK PM Boris Johnson has promised to come forward with a solution that works for all.
 
The British Pound surged across the board and assisted the cross to add to the previous session's strong upsurge. The positive momentum took along some short-term trading stops near the 134.65-70 region and lifted the cross further beyond the key 135.00 psychological mark.
 
Meanwhile, Tusk also clarified that if there is no proposal by today, there is no more chance of reaching an agreement at the upcoming EU summit. Hence, it will be interesting to see if bulls are able to capitalize on the momentum or the cross meets with some fresh supply at higher levels.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 135.24
Today Daily Change 0.92
Today Daily Change % 0.68
Today daily open 134.32
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 133.22
Daily SMA50 131.11
Daily SMA100 133.58
Daily SMA200 138.74
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 134.56
Previous Daily Low 130.72
Previous Weekly High 133.36
Previous Weekly Low 131.28
Previous Monthly High 135.75
Previous Monthly Low 126.67
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 133.09
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 132.19
Daily Pivot Point S1 131.84
Daily Pivot Point S2 129.36
Daily Pivot Point S3 127.99
Daily Pivot Point R1 135.68
Daily Pivot Point R2 137.04
Daily Pivot Point R3 139.52

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD sticking to 1.10 amid trade optimism, ahead of Draghi's speech

EUR/USD sticking to 1.10 amid trade optimism, ahead of Draghi's speech

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, holding onto gains. Optimism around US-Sino trade talks boosts sentiment ahead of another day of talks. ECB's Draghi speaks later amid criticism of his QE plan. US Consumer Sentiment is eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD soars on more Brexit optimism

GBP/USD soars on more Brexit optimism

Following a meeting between EU´s Chief Negotiator Barnier and UK’s Brexit secretary Barclay, GBP/USD jumped to the 1.2540 price zone. Speculative interest confident a deal would be reached before month-end.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bulls trying to seize control above 4-month old descending trend-line

USD/JPY: Bulls trying to seize control above 4-month old descending trend-line

US-China trade optimism continues to fuel the ongoing bullish momentum. Sustained move beyond mid-108.00s will set the stage for additional gains.

USD/JPY News

Gold climbs to session tops, further beyond $1500 mark

Gold climbs to session tops, further beyond $1500 mark

Gold built on its intraday positive move and climbed to fresh session tops in the last hour, recovering a major part of the previous session's intraday downfall.

Gold News

Canadian jobs preview: Long-lasting volatility provides opportunities– Three USD/CAD scenarios

Canadian jobs preview: Long-lasting volatility provides opportunities– Three USD/CAD scenarios

Canada is expected to report an increase of only around 10,000 jobs in September. The low bar opens the door to an upside surprise that may benefit the loonie. FXStreet's volatility tools show that traders have time to digest the data and take advantage of any move.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures