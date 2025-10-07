The GBP/JPY cross struggles to capitalize on its modest Asian session uptick and retreats from a fresh year-to-date peak – levels just above the 203.00 mark – touched earlier this Tuesday. `Spot prices, however, lack bearish conviction and currently trade just above mid-202.00s, down less than 0.10% for the day.

The Japanese Yen (JPY) continues with its relative underperformance amid an unexpected result from Japan’s leadership contest on Saturday, which positions Sanae Takaichi to become the first female Prime Minister. Takaichi is viewed as fiscally dovish and is expected to oppose any further monetary tightening by the Bank of Japan (BoJ). This, along with the underlying bullish tone, is seen undermining the safe-haven JPY and acting as a tailwind for the GBP/JPY cross.

Meanwhile, government data released earlier today showed that Japan's Household Spending rose at a faster pace than expected in August. This backs the case for a further policy tightening by the BoJ and help limit deeper JPY losses. The British Pound (GBP), on the other hand, is pressured by a modest US Dollar (USD) uptick and concerns over the UK’s fiscal outlook ahead of the Autumn budget in November. This, in turn, exerts pressure on the GBP/JPY cross.

Meanwhile, money markets are betting the Bank of England (BoE) will keep interest rates on hold for the rest of this year amid signs of faster inflation and a more resilient economy. This, along with the uncertainty over the likely timing and pace of rate hikes by the BoJ, makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the GBP/JPY cross has topped out in the near term and positioning for any meaningful corrective decline.