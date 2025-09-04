- GBP/JPY oscillates in a range during the Asian session amid mixed fundamental cues.
- Easing fiscal concerns and stronger UK Services PMI act as a tailwind for the Sterling.
- BoJ rate hike ambiguity and domestic political uncertainty keep the JPY depressed.
- The divergent BoJ-BoE policy expectations might keep a lid on any upside for spot prices.
The GBP/JPY cross lacks a firm intraday directional bias on Thursday and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses, around the 199.00 mark during the Asian session on Thursday.
UK finance minister Rachel Reeves said on Wednesday that she would keep a grip on spending to lower inflation and borrowing costs. This helped ease worries over the health of government finances, fueled by the recent steep selloff in UK government bonds. Apart from this, the stronger-than-expected UK Services PMI released on Wednesday turns out to be a key factor offering some support to the British Pound (GBP) and the GBP/JPY cross.
The Japanese Yen (JPY), on the other hand, is undermined by domestic political uncertainty and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) rate-hike ambiguity. In fact, comments from BoJ Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino on Tuesday suggested that the central bank is in no rush to push up still-low borrowing costs. However, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda showed readiness to continue raising interest rates if the economy and prices move in line with the central bank's projections.
Moreover, investors seem convinced that the BoJ will stick to its policy normalization path on the back of firm wage growth, still sticky inflation, and a brighter economic outlook. In contrast, the Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey indicated that interest rates would continue to move downwards gradually over time. The divergent outlook, in turn, is holding back traders from placing aggressive bets and acting as a headwind for the GBP/JPY cross.
Traders now look forward to the release of the UK Construction PMI for some impetus during the European session on Thursday. The focus will then shift to the wage growth data from Japan, which will play a key role in influencing market expectations about the likely timing of the next BoJ rate hike. This, in turn, will drive the JPY price dynamics and determine the near-term trajectory for the GBP/JPY cross.
Economic Indicator
S&P Global Construction PMI
The Construction Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis by S&P Global, is a leading indicator gauging business activity in the UK’s construction sector. The data is derived from surveys of senior executives at private-sector companies from the services sector. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month and can anticipate changing trends in official data series such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), employment and inflation.The index varies between 0 and 100, with levels of 50.0 signaling no change over the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the construction sector is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the Pound Sterling (GBP). Meanwhile, a reading below 50 signals that activity among builders is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for GBP.Read more.
Next release: Thu Sep 04, 2025 08:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 45.2
Previous: 44.3
Source: S&P Global
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds losses near 1.1650 ahead of Eurozone Retail Sales
EUR/USD edges lower after registering gains in the previous session, trading around 1.1650 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair loses ground ahead of Eurozone Retail Sales data. Traders will shift their attention toward the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the ADP Employment Change, and the ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index.
GBP/USD weakens below 1.3450, US ISM Services PMI data looms
The GBP/USD pair declines to around 1.3430 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The Pound Sterling weakens against the US Dollar amid UK fiscal worries. The US weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the ADP Employment Change and the ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index are the highlights later on Thursday.
Gold corrects from all-time peak as rise in Asian stocks prompts profit-taking
Gold price corrects sharply from the all-time peak amid receding safe-haven demand. A modest USD uptick further contributes to the downfall amid overbought conditions. Fed rate cut bets and trade-related uncertainties could limit losses for the commodity.
Crypto Gainers: MemeCore leads market rebound as Four and Ethena sustain bullish momentum
The cryptocurrency market is on the front foot on Thursday, with MemeCore recording a double-digit rise in the last 24 hours, followed by the Four, which was previously known as BinaryX, and Ethena recovery.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.