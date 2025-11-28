TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/JPY steadies as firm Tokyo inflation revives BoJ rate-hike speculation

  • GBP/JPY sees limited movement as traders react to firmer Tokyo CPI and shifting BoJ expectations.
  • Tokyo CPI stays above 2%, reinforcing speculation that the BoJ could consider a rate hike in December.
  • Yen stays pressured by fiscal concerns after Japan approved a large stimulus package.
GBP/JPY steadies as firm Tokyo inflation revives BoJ rate-hike speculation
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The British Pound (GBP) treads water against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Friday as the latest Tokyo inflation data keeps the Bank of Japan (BoJ) firmly on a tightening path.

At the time of writing, GBP/JPY is trading around 206.70, though the cross remains on track to log its third straight weekly gain as the Yen stays under sustained pressure amid fiscal concerns following the approval of a large stimulus package.

The Statistics Bureau of Japan reported that Tokyo’s headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.7% YoY in November, matching market expectations and easing from 2.8% in October. The measure that excludes both food and energy increased 2.8% YoY in November, unchanged from the 2.8% pace recorded in October.

Tokyo CPI excluding fresh food rose 2.8% YoY in November, coming in above the 2.7% forecast and matching the 2.8% reading in October.

The data underscored sticky price pressures holding well above the BoJ’s 2% target. After weeks of fading conviction in a near-term hike, traders are now reassessing the possibility that the central bank could raise rates at the December 18-19 policy meeting.

The ongoing weakness of the Yen is also in focus, with markets increasingly viewing currency depreciation as a factor that may push policymakers toward tightening as they monitor exchange-rate-driven inflation risks.

Japan’s economic calendar also featured labour-market and consumption indicators. The Unemployment Rate stood at 2.6% in October, slightly above the 2.5% forecast and unchanged from September. Retail Trade rose 1.7% YoY in October, beating the 0.8% forecast and picking up from the 0.2% increase seen in September.

On the UK side, the session remains light on major data releases, but recent weeks have seen expectations build that the Bank of England (BoE) could move toward a rate cut in December. The shift has been driven by softer inflation momentum, with BoE policymaker Megan Greene saying on Thursday that the latest inflation news has been “to the downside.”

Greene also noted that most policy rules suggest keeping rates steady, while acknowledging that slack has opened up in both the labour market and the broader economy.

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.00%0.00%-0.11%-0.48%-0.26%-0.23%-0.14%
EUR0.00%0.01%-0.07%-0.48%-0.26%-0.22%-0.14%
GBP-0.01%-0.01%-0.10%-0.49%-0.31%-0.24%-0.15%
JPY0.11%0.07%0.10%-0.38%-0.17%-0.15%-0.06%
CAD0.48%0.48%0.49%0.38%0.21%0.23%0.32%
AUD0.26%0.26%0.31%0.17%-0.21%0.03%0.09%
NZD0.23%0.22%0.24%0.15%-0.23%-0.03%0.09%
CHF0.14%0.14%0.15%0.06%-0.32%-0.09%-0.09%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD turns positive above 1.1600

EUR/USD turns positive above 1.1600

EUR/USD now picks up pace and reclaims the 1.1600 region and beyond, clinching its fifth consecutive daily gain. The US Dollar’s persistent downside bias continues to lend support to the risk complex ahead of the Fed’s “blackout period”, which kicks in on Saturday.

GBP/USD alternates gains with losses near 1.3230

GBP/USD alternates gains with losses near 1.3230

GBP/USD navigates an inconclusive range, hovering around the 1.3230 zone on Friday and closing the week with marked gains on the back of the strong decline in the Greenback.

Gold advances to two-week highs past $4,200

Gold advances to two-week highs past $4,200

Gold gathers extra steam and surpasses the key $4,200 mark per troy ounce on Friday, clocking at the same time new two-week highs in the context of an intense decline in the US Dollar. Reinforcing the above remains growing expectations of a Fed rate cut in December.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound capped amid low retail activity 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound capped amid low retail activity 

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are struggling to sustain their recovery on Friday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment. Since the October 10 flash crash, which liquidated over $19 billion in crypto assets in a single day, retail interest in crypto assets has been significantly suppressed.

Week ahead – US data to stay in the limelight as Fed bets gather pace

Week ahead – US data to stay in the limelight as Fed bets gather pace

Flurry of US data to test dovish Fed expectations as next meeting looms. ISM PMIs, ADP employment and PCE inflation may yet upset rate cut hopes. Eurozone CPI, Australian GDP, Canadian employment also on tap.

Ripple trades sideways amid low on-chain activity, whale selling

Ripple trades sideways amid low on-chain activity, whale selling

Ripple is trading in a narrow range, with support at $2.15 and resistance at $2.30 at the time of writing on Friday. For four consecutive days, the cross-border remittance token has remained in this narrow range, suggesting a battle for control between the bulls and the bears.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers