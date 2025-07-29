GBP/JPY slides below 192.00 as JPY benefits from reviving safe-haven demand

- GBP/JPY drifts lower on Tuesday and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- Bets that the BoE might cut rates in August undermine the GBP and the cross.
- The JPY attracts some safe-haven flows and also contributes to the pair’s slide.
The GBP/JPY cross extends the previous day's retracement slide from the 199.20 region and attracts some follow-through selling during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices slide back below the 198.00 mark in the last hour and the fundamental backdrop backs the case for a further near-term depreciating move.
The British Pound (GBP) continues with its relative underperformance in the wake of rising bets that the Bank of England (BoE) could cut interest rates in August, bolstered by a weak UK labor market report released earlier this month. The Japanese Yen (JPY), on the other hand, attracts some safe-haven flows amid the market anxiety ahead of this week's key central bank event risks. This further contributes to the GBP/JPY pair's offered tone and validates the negative outlook.
Traders, however, might refrain from placing aggressive directional bets and opt to wait for the Bank of Japan (BoJ) monetary policy update on Thursday. Japan's trade deal with the US has removed a key downside risk for the domestic economy and suggests that conditions for the BoJ to hike interest rates further may start to fall in place. However, signs of cooling inflation in Japan and domestic political uncertainty might complicate the BoJ's policy normalization path.
Hence, investors will look for cues about the possibility of future rate hikes, which, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term JPY price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the GBP/JPY cross during the latter half of the week. In the meantime, the latest trade optimism could act as a headwind for the safe-haven JPY and limit losses for spot prices. The fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, suggests that any attempted recovery is likely to be sold into.
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.06%
|0.09%
|-0.13%
|-0.02%
|-0.05%
|0.11%
|0.04%
|EUR
|-0.06%
|0.03%
|-0.21%
|-0.08%
|-0.09%
|-0.06%
|0.00%
|GBP
|-0.09%
|-0.03%
|-0.24%
|-0.10%
|-0.11%
|-0.08%
|-0.03%
|JPY
|0.13%
|0.21%
|0.24%
|0.09%
|0.07%
|0.17%
|0.28%
|CAD
|0.02%
|0.08%
|0.10%
|-0.09%
|-0.09%
|0.14%
|0.07%
|AUD
|0.05%
|0.09%
|0.11%
|-0.07%
|0.09%
|0.06%
|0.08%
|NZD
|-0.11%
|0.06%
|0.08%
|-0.17%
|-0.14%
|-0.06%
|0.03%
|CHF
|-0.04%
|-0.00%
|0.03%
|-0.28%
|-0.07%
|-0.08%
|-0.03%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks below 1.1500 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD extends its daily slide toward 1.1450 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar benefits from the upbeat second-quarter GDP and ADP Employment Change data, forcing the pair to stay under bearish pressure ahead of the Fed policy announcements.
GBP/USD drops to fresh two-month low below 1.3300
GBP/USD comes under strong bearish pressure in the second half of the day and trades at its weakest level since May, below 1.3300. The broad-based US Dollar (USD) strength on robust GDP and private sector employment data weighs heavily on the pair as focus shifts to the Fed decision.
Gold tests $3,300 as US yields rise ahead of Fed
Following the subdued action seen in the first half of the day, Gold turns south and trades near $3,300. Rising US Treasury bond yields following the strong US data releases cause XAU/USD to push lower. The Fed is widely anticipated to keep policy settings unchanged later in the day.
BoC set to keep interest rate on hold amid tariff uncertainty
The July meeting could be the fourth consecutive decision with rates at 2.75%. US tariffs would remain in the spotlight at Governor Macklem’s press conference. The Canadian Dollar maintains a positive tone vs. the US Dollar.
Is the Fed behind the curve?
Fed is under increasing scrutiny about its decision to delay rate cuts. Ongoing tariff uncertainty and resilient economy support Fed’s case for pause. But Fed may have left it too late amid some cracks in labour market.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.