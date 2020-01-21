- GBP/JPY turns positive for the second straight session post-UK jobs data.
- A combination of factors might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets.
- Reviving safe-haven might further contribute towards capping the upside.
The GBP/JPY cross rallied around 60-65 pips in the last hour and refreshed daily tops, around mid-143.00s post-UK jobs data.
The cross quickly reversed an early dip to sub-143.00 levels and turned higher for the second consecutive following the release of mostly upbeat UK employment details, especially wage growth figures.
UK jobs data provided a modest lift to the GBP
In fact, Average Earnings (Including Bonus) recorded a growth of 3.2% during the three months to November and matched the previous month's reading as compared to a modest downtick to 3.1% expected.
Adding to this, the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits fell to 14.9K in December and the previous month's reading was also revised lower to 14.9K from 28.8K reported earlier.
The data provided a modest lift to the British pound helped the cross to add to the previous session's intraday uptick, albeit a combination of factors held bulls from placing aggressive bets and capped gains.
Against the backdrop of fears of a no-deal Brexit at the end of this year, speculations that the BoE will cut interest rates at its upcoming meeting on January 30 might continue to weigh on the sterling.
This coupled with a turnaround in the global risk sentiment – led by concerns of the corona-virus outbreak in China – might continue to benefit the Japanese yen's safe-haven status and keep a lid on the positive move.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying, possibly a sustained move beyond the 144.00 round-figure mark, before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.38
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|143.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.87
|Daily SMA50
|142.26
|Daily SMA100
|139.05
|Daily SMA200
|137.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.36
|Previous Daily Low
|142.8
|Previous Weekly High
|144.53
|Previous Weekly Low
|142.37
|Previous Monthly High
|147.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|142.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD advances above 1.30 after upbeat UK wage figures
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 after UK wage figures beat expectations with 3.2% annually. The unemployment rate remained at 3.8% in November.
EUR/USD trades around 1.11 amid upbeat German figures, trade headlines
EUR/USD is trading around 1.11 after the German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat with 26.7 points. Presidents Trump and Macron agreed not to slap tariffs on each others' countries.
Market delays the trip to the moon
The crypto markets continue to turn to a new bullish phase. This turnaround began at the beginning of the year after a consolidation phase that started in mid-2019.
Gold retreats from 2-week tops, drifts into negative territory
Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick to near two-week tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1560 region in the last hour.
USD/JPY: Weaker near 110.00 amid China virus fears, BOJ's status-quo
The Japanese yen retains the bid tone following the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo, keeping USD/JPY under pressure near the 110 level amid risk-off market profile. S&P 500 futures drop 0.40% while the US Treasury yields are down over 1.50%, as the sentiment is hit by the coronavirus outbreak.