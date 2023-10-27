GBP/JPY sinks to a fresh weekly low near 181.00 to close out the week

- The GBP/JPY slipped back towards the 181.00 handle heading into the Friday close.
- The Yen is seeing recovery across the marketspace, sending the GBP down 1.3% from the week's high.
- BoJ policy statement due next Tuesday, BoE rate call Thursday.
The GBP/JPY twisted back into familiar low side territory for the week, capping off Friday's trading just north of the 181.00 handle. The Guppy hit a fresh low for the week at 181.04 before catching a bounceback into 181.40 at the closing bell.
The pair is now set to drift into next week's central bank action, with both the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and the Bank of England (BoE) on the cards.
Tuesday sees the BoJ give their latest rate call, and investors are looking for adjustments in the Japanese central bank's policy regime. Japanese inflation continues to stick higher than BoJ policymakers initially expected, with the BoJ bluntly concerned about inflation flagging below their 2% minimum target.
Months of inflation running hotter has left Japanese consumers begging for action from the BoJ to defend their rapidly dwindling purchasing power at the hands of a crumbling Yen that has done little but decline as global interest rate differentials eat away at the JPY.
Despite a 3% pullback from 2023's highs near 168.80, the Yen remains down almost 17% against the Pound Sterling and the GBP/JPY pair up over 2,600 pips from the year's lows near 155.00 set back in January.
On the GBP side, the BoE is on the docket for Thursday with their latest rate call, but money markets have priced in a nearly guaranteed rate hold as the UK economy continues to flounder.
This week's employment and Purchasing Managers' Index figures published just this last Tuesday did little to bolster confidence in the UK economy, with an unexpected increase in the number of unemployment benefits seekers and mixed PMIs suggesting lagging growth which continues to chug.
GBP/JPY Technical Outlook
The GBP/JPY spent most of the week trading towards the downside as the Yen looks to firm up after a disastrous 2023. The Guppy hits the closing bell down 1.3% from the week's early Tuesday high of 183.75 near 181.40.
The 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) continues to vex the GPB/JPY as the pair trades laterally against the near-term trend, and continued challenges to the downside could open the way for further declines heading into next week's central bank double showing.
Despite extreme overbought chart conditions, intraday traders might want to wait for a bullish reversal signal on the hourly candle Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) oscillator, while daily candlesticks see the Relative Strength Index (RSI) firmly planted in the midrange, pointing donwards.
GBP/JPY Hourly Chart
GBP/JPY Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|181.39
|Today Daily Change
|-1.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56
|Today daily open
|182.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|182.08
|Daily SMA50
|183.09
|Daily SMA100
|182.43
|Daily SMA200
|173.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|182.59
|Previous Daily Low
|181.14
|Previous Weekly High
|182.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|181.02
|Previous Monthly High
|185.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|180.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|182.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|181.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|181.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|180.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|180.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|182.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|183.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|184.41
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.0550 as Wall Street turns negative
The US Dollar gained momentum late on Friday, following reports that Israel expanded ground operations in Gaza. Stocks turned to the downside while Gold and crude oil prices jumped. EUR/USD retreated toward 1.0550, erasing daily gains.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2150 area ahead of the weekend
After spending the majority of the day in a tight range near 1.2100, GBP/USD rose toward 1.2150 in the American trading hours. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment and week-end flows seem to be weighing on the US Dollar and helping the pair edge higher.
Gold stabilizes near $1,980 in choppy day
Gold stabilized near $1,980 after testing $1,990 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its sideways grind below 4.9% after PCE inflation data came in line with market expectations and made it difficult for XAU/USD to find direction.
NEO price rallies as founder outlines plans to develop Ethereum-compatible sidechain
NEO, an open-source blockchain platform announced the creation of a sidechain that resists Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) attacks and is compatible with Ethereum.
NatWest lowers guidance, as FCA reviews bank conduct
It’s not been a great year for the NatWest Group share price, and it got even worse this morning, the shares plunging to 30-month lows, after the bank lowered its full year guidance on NIM.