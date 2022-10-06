- GBP/JPY has established above 164.00 comfortably on soaring market mood.
- Escalating Japan-North Korea tensions after frequent missile launches from Kin Jong-un have impacted yen.
- Fitch Ratings have affirmed a AA- rating to BOE sovereign, outlook revised to Negative from Stable.
The GBP/JPY pair is displaying back-and-forth moves in a narrow range of 164.03-164.46 range in the early European session. The asset has turned sideways after overstepping the intermediate hurdle of 164.00 and is expected to resume its upside journey amid a cheerful market mood. An improvement in risk appetite has increased demand for risk-sensitive currencies. Following positive cues from the GBP/USD, the cross is aiming to record more upside ahead.
Escalating geopolitical tensions between Japan and North Korea has weakened the yen bulls. Frequent missile launches from the Kin Jong-un region over Japan territory having unavailability of prior notice of testing technical improvements of weapons is been considered as message narrating international tensions.
Meanwhile, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara has condemned the missile launch activity by North Korea, as reported by Reuters. He further added that "North Korea may increase provocative operations, including nuclear tests."
Commentary from the White House claims that North Korean missile launches pose no immediate danger to allies, which has kept the risk-on mood in a sweet spot.
On the UK front, the rollback of tax cuts to support households from the headwinds of price pressures and soaring energy bills are keeping the pound bulls in the driving seat. The rumor of cable meeting parity has been puzzled further as a Reuters poll on the expectation of parity by the end of 2022 displays that analysts are divided on the fact.
Apart from that, Fitch Ratings have downgraded the Bank of England (BOE) Long-Term Foreign-Currency (LTFC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Negative from Stable, affirming AA-. This could impact the pound rally ahead.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|164.07
|Today Daily Change
|0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|163.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.24
|Daily SMA50
|162.27
|Daily SMA100
|163.09
|Daily SMA200
|160.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|165.72
|Previous Daily Low
|162.61
|Previous Weekly High
|162.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.8
|Previous Monthly High
|167.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|163.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|164.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|162.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|160.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|159.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|165.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|167.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|168.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to 0.9900 on disappointing German data
EUR/USD is paring back gains towards 0.9900 in early European hours, as German Factory Orders disappointed with -2.4% in August vs. -0.7% expected. The US dollar licks its wounds amid a better market mood. Eurozone data and ECB minutes are awaited.
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.1300 amid UK rating downgrade
GBP/USD is reversing towards 1.1300, as investors digest Fitch Ratings downgrade to the UK sovereign ratings amid political and economic woes. The pair shrugs off a risk-on market profile and a broadly subdued US dollar. US data next of note.
Gold poised to challenge September highs at $1,735
Gold price is attempting a bounce as US dollar holds lower ground with yields. Market remains upbeat despite a lack of clarity on the Fed rate hike outlook. XAU/USD eyes $1,735 on a sustained break above the 50 DMA barrier.
Crypto.com price consolidates, forecasting a 22% rally for CRO holders
Crypto.com price seems to have undone its breakout gains seen in the last week of September. This downtrend has morphed into a tight consolidation showing no volatility.
Is the recent S&P 500 rally sustainable?
Can we trust the recent rally? The market just rallied +5.7% in two trading days. Bulls argue that the rebound could push even higher as the start of Q3 earnings season starts up next week.