GBP/JPY seesaws near February 2018 top amid mixed clues

- GBP/JPY wobbles inside 15-pips trading range after refreshing the multi-month top.
- Tokyo CPI recovered in May, Unemployment Rate rose during April.
- UK policymakers confirm rising risk of Indian covid variant, BOE’s Vlieghe amplifies tapering bets.
- Risk catalysts, US inflation data and Treasury yields will be important to follow.
GBP/JPY bulls take a breather around 156.00 after jumping the most since November 2020 the previous day. In doing so, the risk-barometer justifies the market’s cautious sentiment ahead of the key US inflation figures as well as mixed signals concerning Brexit and central bank actions in the UK as well as Japan. Also, the recently flashed data from Japan adds to the pair’s indecision.
Japan’s May month’s Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) recovered from -0.8% forecast and -0.6% previous readouts to -0.4% whereas Unemployment Rate in April jumped past 2.6% prior and 2.7% market consensus to 2.8%. It’s worth mentioning that the pair shrugs of the data as bulls await a strong push to the north to keep the latest jump.
GBP/JPY rallied the most in seven months the previous day after the Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe signaled a rate hike in 2022 should the job market bounces back faster than expected. Also on the positive side were chatters of more stimulus from Japan and the US, which in turn favored the risk-on mood and cut safe-haven demands of the Japanese yen (JPY).
Alternatively, UK PM Boris Johnson and Health Minister Matt Hancock defended the government’s action during the pandemic after ex-aide alleged the policymakers of the slow and chaotic initial response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, which ultimately led to many deaths.
It’s worth mentioning that the Brexit chaos and the covid woes in Japan are an extra burden on the sentiment, other than reflation woes and pre-data caution. Even so, S&P 500 Futures rise 0.40% by the press time.
Moving on, GBP/JPY traders will need to rely on the risk catalysts, mainly the covid and inflation headlines for fresh impulse. However, the bulls are likely to keep the reins.
Technical analysis
Unless declining below an ascending trend line from early April, near 155.20, GBP/JPY bulls can keep aiming for the year 2018 top near 156.60.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|155.99
|Today Daily Change
|1.85
|Today Daily Change %
|1.20%
|Today daily open
|154.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|153.25
|Daily SMA50
|151.83
|Daily SMA100
|148.82
|Daily SMA200
|143.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|154.35
|Previous Daily Low
|153.78
|Previous Weekly High
|154.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|153.54
|Previous Monthly High
|153.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|154.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|154
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|153.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|153.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|154.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|154.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|154.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
