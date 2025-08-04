GBP/JPY rises to near 196.50 as BoJ remains uncertain about economic impact of US tariffs

- GBP/JPY appreciates as the Japanese Yen struggles amid the BoJ’s uncertainty over the US tariff impact.
- Japan’s political uncertainty further complicates the BoJ's policy normalization path.
- The Bank of England is widely expected to implement a 25 basis point rate cut on Thursday.
GBP/JPY recovers its recent losses registered in the previous session, trading around 196.50 during the European hours on Monday. The currency cross gains ground as the Japanese Yen (JPY) depreciates, as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) remains uncertain over the economic impact of higher United States (US) tariffs.
Moreover, the Japanese Yen (JPY) remains under pressure due to domestic political uncertainty, which could further hinder the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) efforts to normalize monetary policy. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s loss in July raises the likelihood of further delays to BoJ rate hikes.
Meanwhile, Japanese Economy Minister and chief trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said on Monday that the recently announced US-Japan trade agreement is not a legally binding commitment. Akazawa highlighted that $550 billion investment in the US could ultimately lead to benefit Japan. He hopes to implement the US cars deal as early as possible.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stated that the government is ready to compile an additional budget to cushion the economic impact of US tariffs, acknowledging growing political pressure following his coalition’s recent loss in the upper house elections.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) may face challenges as the Bank of England (BoE) is widely anticipated to deliver a 25 basis point rate cut during its monetary policy decision on Thursday. Moreover, concerns rise over the United Kingdom’s (UK) economic outlook and fiscal health. Investors remain increasingly pessimistic about Britain’s growth prospects, fueling expectations of the BoE’s interest rate cut in August.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1550 after EU Investor Confidence data
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and declines to the 1.1550 area on Monday. The data from the Euro Area showed that the Sentix Investor Confidence declined to -3.7 in August from 4.5% in July. Meanwhile, the USD rebounds after NFP-inspired slide, further weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.3250 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD holds its pullback toward 1.3250 in the European session on Monday. The US Dollar shakes off some of the weak US NFP data-led losses, fuelling a modest retreat in the pair, despite a slight improvement in risk sentiment. US data and Fedspeak remain on tap ahead of the BoE decision due later in the week.
Gold price keeps the red amid mildly positive USD; downside remains cushioned
Gold price maintains its offered tone through the first half of the European session though it lacks follow-through selling and remains close to a one-week high touched earlier this Monday. The US Dollar kicks off the new week on a positive note and reverses a part of Friday's slump.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple stage recovery after recent declines
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple have recovered slightly and are now steady at around $114,000, $3,500, and $3, respectively, as of Monday's writing. These top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization had corrections of nearly 5%, 10%, and 9% in the previous week, with the broader market sentiment remaining mixed.
Euro area – New ECB call: No further cuts in scope
The euro area economy has shown surprising resilience over the summer, with the outlook bolstered by the EU-US deal and accelerated German spending plans. Risks are still tilted towards a final cut later this year or in early 2026. Further softening of wage indicators could open the door for a final ‘insurance cut’.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.