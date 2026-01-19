GBP/JPY rises above 211.50 as BoE rate cut bets ease

GBP/JPY halts its three-day losing streak, trading around 211.70 during the European hours on Monday. The currency cross appreciates as the Pound Sterling (GBP) gains ground after stronger-than-expected monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data released last week tempered Bank of England (BoE) rate cut bets for February.

The United Kingdom (UK) economy expanded 0.3% month-over-month (MoM) in November, rebounding from a 0.1% contraction in October and beating expectations of a 0.1% rise. Markets now look ahead to key UK data later this week, including employment and CPI inflation figures, which could provide further insight into the Bank of England’s policy outlook.

The upside in GBP/JPY cross may be restrained as the Japanese Yen (JPY) gains support amid possible intervention by the Japanese authorities. Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama signaled the possibility of coordinated intervention with the United States to support the weak currency. On Friday, Katayama reiterated that all options remain on the table, including direct market intervention.

Japan’s Industrial Production fell 2.7% month-over-month (MoM) in November 2025, slightly worse than the 2.6% preliminary estimate, reversing October’s 1.5% gain and marking the sharpest decline since January 2024.

The JPY also receives support from expectations of Bank of Japan (BoJ) rate hikes. The Japanese central bank is widely expected to hold its policy rate at 0.75% this week, though markets are monitoring the possibility of a move in June. Last week, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated that the central bank remains prepared to raise rates if economic and price developments evolve in line with its outlook.