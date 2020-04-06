GBP/JPY retreats from near 1-week tops, holds steady just below 134.00 mark

- GBP/JPY reversed a modest weekly bearish gap and bounced from a trading range support.
- A strong recovery in the global risk sentiment undermined the JPY and remained supportive.
- A sustained break through one-week-old trading range needed to confirm near-term direction.
The GBP/JPY cross trimmed a part of its early strong gains and has now retreated around 70 pips from intraday swing highs, near mid-134.00s.
The cross attracted some dip-buying near the 132.50 region – the lower end of a multi-day-old trading range – and quickly reversed a modest weekly bearish gap opening, led by the weekend news of the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's hospitalization.
A sharp turnaround in the global risk sentiment, as depicted by strong gains in equity markets, undermined the Japanese yen's perceived safe-haven demand and turned out to be one of the key factors behind the pair's initial leg of the intraday positive move.
Meanwhile, comments by the UK Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick, saying that he heard that Johnson is doing well, helped soothe fears of any impending political complications and eventually provided an additional boost to the British pound.
The momentum seemed rather unaffected by the downward revision of the UK Construction PMI, which recorded the steeped decline since April 2009 and further illustrated the extent of economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
The cross climbed to near one-week tops, albeit lacked any strong follow-through. The cross started losing momentum after the UK PM spokesman said that Johnson remains under observation in the hospital as symptoms have remained persistent.
Even from a technical perspective, the cross remains well within a broader trading range held over the past one week or so. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break through in either direction before positioning for the pair's near-term trajectory.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.9
|Today Daily Change
|0.72
|Today Daily Change %
|0.54
|Today daily open
|133.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|131.84
|Daily SMA50
|137.76
|Daily SMA100
|140.16
|Daily SMA200
|137.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.1
|Previous Daily Low
|132.55
|Previous Weekly High
|134.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|132.5
|Previous Monthly High
|139.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|124.07
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|134.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
