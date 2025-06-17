GBP/JPY retreats from five-month high near 197.00 after BoJ’s policy decision

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) announces its interest rate decision after each of the Bank’s eight scheduled annual meetings. Generally, if the BoJ is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY). Likewise, if the BoJ has a dovish view on the Japanese economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is usually bearish for JPY.

Meanwhile, the Pound Sterling trades cautiously ahead of the United Kingdom (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Wednesday and the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy announcement on Thursday. Economists expect the UK inflation to have grown moderately, a scenario that will encourage traders to raise bets supporting the BoE to deliver more interest rate cuts this year.

Japanese central bank has predicted that the underlying inflation will come to its target in the 2nd half of fiscal 2025 to 2027 period. On global risks, the BoJ has stated that they will closely monitor the impact of trade war on financial, forex markets, domestic growth, and inflation.

The BoJ was expected to hold borrowing rates at their current levels as Governor Kazuo Ueda had already guided that policymakers would tighten financial conditions when they get convinced that the underlying inflation will move around the central bank’s target of 2%.

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

The GBP/JPY pair falls back to near 196.15 during late Asian trading hours on Tuesday after posting a fresh five-month high around 196.85 earlier in the day. The pair faces selling pressure as the Japanese Yen (JPY) attracts bids after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced the monetary policy, in which it left interest rates steady at 0.5% for the third consecutive meeting.

