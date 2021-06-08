GBP/JPY remains depressed below 155.00 mark

- GBP/JPY witnessed fresh selling on Tuesday and turned lower for the third straight session.
- COVID-19 jitters, Brexit woes acted as a headwind for the sterling and exerted some pressure.
- A stronger USD weighed on the JPY, which might help limit any deeper losses, at least for now.
The GBP/JPY cross edged lower during the early European session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the 154.80 region.
The cross struggled to capitalize on the previous day's bounce from one-and-half-week lows, instead faced rejection near the key 155.00 psychological mark on Tuesday. This marked the third consecutive day of a negative move and was sponsored by the emergence of some fresh selling around the British pound.
Doubts over the UK government's plan to reopen the economy on June 21 in light of the spread of the so-called Delta variant acted as a headwind for the sterling. Apart from this, indications that Britain's relationship with the European Union has been souring exerted some downward pressure on the GBP/JPY cross.
In a further escalation of a dispute over the Northern Ireland protocol, the EU is reportedly considering tougher retaliatory measures if the U.K. government fails to implement its post-Brexit obligations. That said, an offered tone surrounding the Japanese yen helped limit any further losses for the GBP/JPY cross.
The JPY was weighed down by a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand and seemed rather unaffected by upbeat Japanese macro data. The final version of the GDP report showed that the economy contracted at a slightly slower than estimated pace, by 1.0% during the first quarter of 2021 and 3.9% annualized pace.
It will now be interesting to see if the GBP/JPY cross is able to find any support at lower levels amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the UK. The overnight swing lows, around the 154.55 region should act as a key pivotal point, below which the cross is likely to extend its retracement slide from multi-year tops.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|154.86
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|154.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|154.64
|Daily SMA50
|152.62
|Daily SMA100
|149.95
|Daily SMA200
|144.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|155.29
|Previous Daily Low
|154.55
|Previous Weekly High
|155.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|154.82
|Previous Monthly High
|156.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|154.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|155.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|154.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|155.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|155.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|156.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
