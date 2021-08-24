GBP/JPY refreshes session lows, risks breaking below 150.00 mark

- GBP/JPY faced rejection near the 151.00 mark and retreated nearly 100 pips from multi-day tops.
- Worries about the fast-spreading Delta variant benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted pressure.
- The sharp pullback suggests that the recent bounce from one-month lows might have lost steam.
The GBP/JPY cross refreshed daily lows heading into the North American session, with bears now eyeing a sustained break below the key 150.00 psychological mark.
The cross built on the previous day's strong positive move and witnessed some follow-through buying through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. The momentum pushed the GBP/JPY cross to multi-day tops, though bulls struggled to capitalize on the move and faced rejection near the 151.00 mark.
The markets remain worried about the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus and its impact on the global economic recovery. This, in turn, acted as a tailwind for traditional safe-haven currencies, including the Japanese yen, which was seen as a key factor that prompted fresh selling around the GBP/JPY cross.
Meanwhile, reviving safe-haven demand provided a modest lift to the US dollar and exerted pressure on the British pound. This further contributed to the GBP/JPY pair's intraday pullback of nearly 100 pips. With the latest leg down, the cross has now stalled its recent bounce from one-month lows touched last Friday.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga will continue to play a key role in driving the broader market risk sentiment. This will influence demand for the safe-haven JPY and produce some short-term trading opportunities around the GBP/JPY cross.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|150.19
|Today Daily Change
|-0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|150.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|151.9
|Daily SMA50
|152.48
|Daily SMA100
|152.66
|Daily SMA200
|148.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|150.76
|Previous Daily Low
|149.4
|Previous Weekly High
|152.21
|Previous Weekly Low
|149.19
|Previous Monthly High
|154.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|150.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|149.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|148.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|148.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|151.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|151.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|152.41
