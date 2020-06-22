GBP/JPY refreshes monthly low under 132.00 amid mixed sentiment

- GBP/JPY fails to please the bears despite refreshing monthly low to 131.77.
- Expectations of further stimulus, additional easing in lockdown restrictions favor the Pound.
- Attacks in UK, Virus woes and US-China jitters keep the risk-tone sentiment heavy.
- UK CBI data, risk catalysts will offer near-term directions.
GBP/JPY declines to 131.88, intraday low of 131.77, during the Asian session on Monday. The pair recently refreshed the monthly bottom while bearing the burden of the market’s risk-off mood. However, likely positives from the UK seem to have confined the pair’s further downside.
Among the latest factors, hopes that British Chancellor Rishi Sunak will announce a cut in the Value Added Tax (VAT) to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) gain major attention. Also supporting the optimism could be the expectation that the UK PM will rule out the two-meter rule.
On the contrary, the weekend attacks in the southern English town seem to weigh on the pair. Additionally, the fears of the virus wave 2.0 and the US-China tussle offer extra downside pressure on the pair.
While portraying the risk-tone sentiment, US 10-year Treasury yields remain sluggish near 0.70% whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 drops 0.30% to 22,415 as we write. Furthermore, the US stocks seem to recovery the early-day losses while taking US President Donald Trump’s refrain from levying sanctions on Chinese diplomats involved in the Xinjiang case as the major risk-positive event.
Moving on, the UK’s CBI Industrial Trends Survey data for May, expected -59 versus -62 prior, could offer nearby direction to the pair. However, the market’s major attention will be on the qualitative headlines for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
A break of the three-month-old support line, now resistance, drags the quote towards May 22 low of 130.68. However, 130.00 might question the pair’s further weakness. On the upside, the support-turned-resistance line, at 132.33 now, followed by a 50-day SMA level of 133.45, could challenge the buyers during the pair’s pullback moves.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|131.9
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|131.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.82
|Daily SMA50
|133.51
|Daily SMA100
|135.25
|Daily SMA200
|137.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|133.26
|Previous Daily Low
|131.92
|Previous Weekly High
|136.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.92
|Previous Monthly High
|135.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|131.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
