GBP/JPY recovery stalls below 185.55 as risk appetite fades

- The Sterling stalls below 185.50 with the upside trend intact.
- Hopes of a dovish BoJ are likely to weigh on the Yen.
- Investors await the release of key UK indicators this week.
The Sterling is trading higher against the Japanese Yen on Monday, although bullish momentum has faded at the mid-range of 185.00 during the London morning session as the market mood deteriorated.
In the absence of key macroeconomic releases today, the risk appetite that had fuelled the Pound’s recovery from Friday’s lows at 184.85 has waned on Monday, giving some oxygen to the safe-haven Yen.
Key UK macroeconomic releases ahead
JPY bulls, however, are likely to remain subdued. The weak Tokyo CPI and wage growth data seen last week have boosted expectations that the Bank of Japan will maintain its ultra-loose policy after next week’s meeting, which is acting as a headwind for the Yen.
In the UK we have a busy calendar this week, starting with the employment report on Tuesday, consumer prices on Wednesday and the Retail sales figures on Friday.
In Japan, all eyes will be on Thursday’s National CPI data for confirmation of the deflationary trend anticipated by the Tokyo inflation reading. The risk of the Yen is skewed to the downside.
The pairs’ broad trend is bullish, with downside attempts seen as good entry options for bulls. Above 185.55 the next resistance is 186.16. Supports are at 184.48 and 182.70.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3419
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.3407
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3319
|Daily SMA50
|1.3511
|Daily SMA100
|1.357
|Daily SMA200
|1.348
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3412
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3343
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3443
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3341
|Previous Monthly High
|1.362
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3386
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3369
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3363
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3319
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3294
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3432
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3456
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0950 amid light trading
EUR/USD is battling 1.0950, giving back gains in European trading on Monday. The US Dollar is rebounding in tandem with the US Treasury bond yields, weighing on the pair. In the absence of top-tier economic data and a holiday in the US, risk sentiment will likely play a pivotal role.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2700 on US Dollar rebound
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2700 in the European session on Monday. The US Dollar is finding fresh demand, as US bond yields inch higher, despite holiday-thinned market conditions. Mounting UK recession risks and geopolitical tensions add to the weight on the pair.
Gold price nears weekly high, supported by macroeconomic and geopolitical tailwinds
Gold price is aiming to reclaim weekly high as bets supporting Fed rate cuts deepen. Fears of stubborn US inflation have faded after a surprisingly soft PPI report. Deepening Middle East tensions have improved the appeal for safe-haven assets.
Maker whale transactions pick up pace in January, large wallets accumulate MKR
Maker worth $66.66 million was accumulated by ten different wallet addresses in the past month. MKR price rallied nearly 60% in the past month, climbing to a 22-month peak of $2,267 on January 11.
The week ahead: UK CPI, wages, China Q4 GDP and earnings in focus
Since March of last year headline CPI in the UK has more than halved, slowing from 10.1%, with November slowing more than expected to 3.9%, prompting speculation that the BoE might be closer to cutting rates in 2024 than had been originally priced.