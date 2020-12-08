GBP/JPY recovers back above 139.00 ahead of PM Johnson’s Brussels Brexit showdown

- GBP/JPY has recovered back from worst levels over the past few hours and currently trades above 139.00 and its 21DMA.
- UK PM Johnson is set to visit Brussels and speak with von der Leyen on Wednesday in an attempt to break the Brexit deadlock.
GBP/JPY fell briefly below the 138.50 level in early Tuesday trade, but has recovered back above the 139.00 level and its 21-day moving average at 138.89 in more recent trade as traders hunker down ahead of UK PM Boris Johnson’s make or break trip to Brussels on Wednesday. As the Tuesday FX market close approaches, the pair trades with losses of just under 20 pips or around 0.1%.
Boris goes to Brussels and its make or break for Brexit
UK PM Boris Johnson is to go to Brussels to meet with EU Commission President von der Leyen on Wednesday for talks that will be seen by GBP traders as make or break for stalled trade deal discussions. Progress at the “political level” (i.e. directly between Johnson and von der Leyen) would allow for a continuation of talks over the coming days, said UK government sources.
Wednesday’s crunch talks could yield a breakthrough but hopes for a deal remain in the doldrums since tunnel negotiations failed over the weekend. Officials on both sides of the English Channel have been sounding much more downbeat on the chances for a deal and EU Brexit Negotiator Michelle Barnier reportedly told a meeting of EU ministers that the chances of a deal are now “very slim” on Tuesday morning.
With deal hopes having taken a significant blow in recent days, any major breakthrough at Wednesday’s Johnson/von der Leyen meeting is likely to be greeted with jubilation and GBP/JPY is likely to be able to test recent highs above 140.50. Given downbeat expectations, the pair’s negative reaction is likely to be somewhat less pronounced, though GBP/JPY could well slump back beneath the 138.00 level.
GBP/JPY likely to test bounds of recent range on Brexit developments
Since breaking above the 137.00 level convincingly in early November, GBP/JPY has largely respected a low-137.00 to low-140.00 range. Depending on what happens on Wednesday with Brexit talks, the pair is likely to test either the upper bounds of this resistance (on breakthrough) or the lower bounds (on breakdown).
GBP/JPY four hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision.
GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.
XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region
The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.
WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.