TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

GBP/JPY rebounds to mid-198.00s as JPY weakens on political uncertainty and risk-on mood

  • GBP/JPY stages a goodish recovery from a nearly one-month trough touched on Thursday.
  • A positive risk tone undermines the JPY amid political uncertainty and supports spot prices.
  • Hawkish BoJ expectations could act as a tailwind for the JPY and cap the upside for the cross.
GBP/JPY rebounds to mid-198.00s as JPY weakens on political uncertainty and risk-on mood
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The GBP/JPY pair gains strong positive traction on Friday and now seems to have snapped a four-day losing streak to a nearly one-month low, around the 197.50-197.45 region, touched the previous day. The momentum lifts spot prices above mid-198.00s during the Asian session and is sponsored by a broadly weaker Japanese Yen (JPY).

Data released earlier today showed that the Unemployment Rate in Japan rose more-than-expected, to 2.6% in August. This, along with a generally positive risk tone, undermines the JPY's safe-haven status and prompts aggressive short-covering around the GBP/JPY cross ahead of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election on Saturday, October 4th.

The new Prime Minister will influence the trajectory of Japan's fiscal policy, which could further determine the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) policy stance and drive the JPY. Traders have largely priced in Koizumi's victory. If Takaichi wins, it becomes a positive surprise, and the stock market could surge, said Kazuaki Shimada, Chief Strategist at IwaiCosmo Securities.

Meanwhile, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said that the central bank must maintain an accommodative monetary environment to offset various uncertainties on Japan’s economic outlook. Ueda, however, reiterated that the BoJ will raise interest rates if the economy and prices move in line with forecasts, keeping hopes alive for an imminent rate hike later this month.

Apart from this, concerns over the UK’s fiscal outlook ahead of the Autumn budget in November might hold back traders from placing bullish bets around the British Pound (GBP) and cap the GBP/JPY cross. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that a one-week-old corrective downfall has run its course.

Traders now look forward to the release of the final UK Services PMI for some impetus. Apart from this, the Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey's speech might influence the GBP price dynamics and contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the GBP/JPY cross, which remains on track to register heavy weekly losses.

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.02%-0.01%0.33%-0.00%0.04%0.00%-0.00%
EUR0.02%0.06%0.33%0.03%0.09%0.02%0.01%
GBP0.01%-0.06%0.34%-0.05%0.00%-0.04%-0.05%
JPY-0.33%-0.33%-0.34%-0.34%-0.30%-0.34%-0.37%
CAD0.00%-0.03%0.05%0.34%0.07%0.01%-0.00%
AUD-0.04%-0.09%-0.01%0.30%-0.07%-0.05%-0.05%
NZD-0.01%-0.02%0.04%0.34%-0.01%0.05%-0.01%
CHF0.00%-0.01%0.05%0.37%0.00%0.05%0.01%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains above 1.1700 amid ECB’s cautious outlook

EUR/USD remains above 1.1700 amid ECB’s cautious outlook

EUR/USD holds ground after two days of losses, trading around 1.1720 during the Asian hours on Friday. Traders await HCOB Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data from the Eurozone and Germany due later in the day. Eurozone Producer Price Index (PPI) will also be eyed.

GBP/USD strengthens above 1.3430 as traders weigh impact of US government shutdown

GBP/USD strengthens above 1.3430 as traders weigh impact of US government shutdown

The GBP/USD pair posts modest gains around 1.3435 on Friday. The US Dollar weakens against the Pound Sterling as the US job market slows down and the government enters a shutdown. The US NFP report will not be published in light of the ongoing federal shutdown, while the ISM Services PMI and the final S&P Global Services PMI should be released later on Friday. 

Gold buyers refuse to give up yet, eyeing seventh straight weekly gain

Gold buyers refuse to give up yet, eyeing seventh straight weekly gain

Gold is flatlining in a tight range above $3,850 early Friday, following its two-way business on Wednesday, on track to register the seventh consecutive weekly rise. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) frenzy-driven record highs on global stocks and a bout of profit-taking seemed to restrict the yellow metal’s upside attempts in the US last session.

How could federal government shutdown affect the US Dollar?

How could federal government shutdown affect the US Dollar?

US government shutdown creates heightened uncertainty for investors. Data blackout could influence the Fed's policymaking process. The risk-averse market atmosphere is likely to continue to support safe-haven assets.

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet marks a key milestone in its mission to help traders on their journey, aimed at tackling challenges in its editorial and business strategies.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH tackles $4,500 resistance following rising whale demand

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH tackles $4,500 resistance following rising whale demand

Ethereum (ETH) continued its uptrend on Thursday, testing the $4,500 resistance following sustained buying activity across whale and accumulation addresses.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers