GBP/JPY rebounds from multi-week lows, climbs to mid-131.00s post-BoE

- A pickup in the British pound assisted GBP/JPY to stage a modest recovery post-BoE.
- The BoE left rates and Asset Purchase facility unchanged at 0.10% and £645 billion.
- Some optimistic comments by BoE Governor Bailey provided a modest lift to the GBP.
The British pound strengthened a bit post-BoE and lifted the GBP/JPY cross to fresh session tops, around the 131.65 region in the last hour.
The Bank of England (BoE) announced its latest monetary policy decision this Thursday. As was widely expected, the UK central bank left interest rates and Asset Purchase program unchanged at 0.10% and £645 billion, respectively.
Meanwhile, 2 BoE members voted for £100 billion increase to the QE program. However, the dovish vote distribution, to a larger extent, was negated by some optimistic comments by the BoE Governor Andrew Bailey.
The BoE Governor expects the economic recovery to be much more rapid than the global financial crisis and added that there will be some long-term damage to the capacity of the economy, though the effects were judged to be relatively small.
This comes after the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday indicated that they want to get going with some of the lockdown easing measures on Monday and eventually provided a goodish lift to the British pound.
Apart from this, an offered tone surrounding the safe-haven Japanese yen, amid a positive mood around the global equity markets, remained supportive of the pair's intraday positive move, albeit lacked any strong bullish conviction.
With Thursday's key event risk out of the way, it will now be interesting to see if the cross is able to capitalize on the recovery from six-week low or runs into some fresh supply amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|131.39
|Today Daily Change
|0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|131.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.64
|Daily SMA50
|133.62
|Daily SMA100
|138.21
|Daily SMA200
|137.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.68
|Previous Daily Low
|130.84
|Previous Weekly High
|135.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.94
|Previous Monthly High
|135.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|131.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|131.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|131.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
