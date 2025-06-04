GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Seems poised to build on momentum beyond 195.00 mark

- GBP/JPY attracts buyers for the second straight day and touches a fresh weekly high.
- The overnight bounce from the 200-day SMA and subsequent move up favor bulls.
- Dips to the 194.35 area could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.
The GBP/JPY cross builds on the previous day's goodish rebound from the 192.75-192.70 area, or over a one-week low, and gains positive traction for the second straight day on Wednesday. The momentum lifts spot prices to a fresh weekly low during the first half of the European session, with bulls now awaiting a sustained strength beyond the 195.00 psychological mark before placing fresh bets.
From a technical perspective, the GBP/JPY cross once again showed some resilience near the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), and the subsequent move-up favors bullish traders. Moreover, positive oscillators on the daily chart suggest that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the upside. Hence, some follow-through move-up towards the next relevant hurdle, around the 195.70 area, looks like a distinct possibility.
The GBP/JPY cross might then aim to surpass the 196.00 round figure and retest the May monthly swing high, around the 196.25-196.30 region. A sustained strength beyond the latter could be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls and lift spot prices to the 197.00 round figure for the first time since January. The momentum could extend towards the 197.40-197.50 hurdle en route to the 198.00 mark and the 198.25 region, or the year-to-date peak touched in January.
On the flip side, any corrective pullback now seems to attract some dip-buyers near the 194.35 region, or the daily trough. This, in turn, should help limit the downside for the GBP/JPY cross near the 194.00 round figure. Failure to defend the said handle could make the currency pair vulnerable to accelerate the downward trajectory towards 193.45 intermediate support en route to the 193.00 mark and the 192.70 region, or the pivotal 200-day SMA.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
