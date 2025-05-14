GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Retraces from four-month high above 196.50

- GBP/JPY retraces to near 194.45 from the four-month high of 196.50 as the Japanese Yen outperforms.
- BoJ’s Uchida expressed confidence in more interest rate hikes ahead.
- The UK economy is expected to have grown strongly by 0.6% in the January-March period.
The GBP/JPY pair corrects to near 194.45 during European trading hours on Wednesday from its four-month high of 196.40 posted earlier in the day. The cross retraces sharply as the Japanese Yen (JPY) strengthens across the board after comments from Bank of Japan (BoJ) Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida indicated that hopes of further interest rate hikes are still alive despite global economic uncertainty in the wake of tariffs announced by United States (US) President Donald Trump.
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.32%
|-0.21%
|-0.98%
|-0.00%
|0.04%
|-0.12%
|-0.41%
|EUR
|0.32%
|0.12%
|-0.66%
|0.32%
|0.36%
|0.18%
|-0.09%
|GBP
|0.21%
|-0.12%
|-0.80%
|0.20%
|0.24%
|0.06%
|-0.21%
|JPY
|0.98%
|0.66%
|0.80%
|0.98%
|1.02%
|0.84%
|0.56%
|CAD
|0.00%
|-0.32%
|-0.20%
|-0.98%
|0.04%
|-0.12%
|-0.40%
|AUD
|-0.04%
|-0.36%
|-0.24%
|-1.02%
|-0.04%
|-0.16%
|-0.45%
|NZD
|0.12%
|-0.18%
|-0.06%
|-0.84%
|0.12%
|0.16%
|-0.28%
|CHF
|0.41%
|0.09%
|0.21%
|-0.56%
|0.40%
|0.45%
|0.28%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Japan’s underlying inflation and medium- to long-term inflation expectations are likely to temporarily stagnate. But even during that period, wages are expected to continue rising as Japan’s job market is very tight, Uchida said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.
Meanwhile, the Pound Sterling (GBP) trades calmly ahead of the flash United Kingdom (UK) Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which will be released on Thursday. The UK economy is estimated to have expanded at a robust pace of 0.6%, compared to 0.1% growth seen in the last quarter of 2024.
On the monetary policy front, the Bank of England (BoE) is expected to reduce interest rates further as the UK labor market has cooled down. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the ILO Unemployment Rate accelerated to 4.5%, as expected, from 4.4% in the three months ending February. In the same period, the economy added 112K fresh workers, significantly lower than the prior release of 206K.
GBP/JPY struggles to extend its upside above the horizontal resistance plotted from the March 27 high of 196.00. However, the outlook of the cross is still bullish as the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) slopes higher, which trades around 192.32.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) retraces to near 60.00 from 67.00. A fresh bullish momentum would emerge if the RSI holds above the 60.00 level.
The pair could extend its upside to near the January 7 high of 198.26 and the psychological level of 200.00 after breaking above the four-month high of 196.40.
On the flip side, a downside move by the pair below the May 6 low of 190.33 will expose it to the March 11 low of 188.80, followed by the February 7 low of 187.00.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Economic Indicator
Gross Domestic Product (QoQ)
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by the Office for National Statistics on a monthly and quarterly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in the UK during a given period. The GDP is considered as the main measure of UK economic activity. The QoQ reading compares economic activity in the reference quarter to the previous quarter. Generally, a rise in this indicator is bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Thu May 15, 2025 06:00 (Prel)
Frequency: Quarterly
Consensus: 0.6%
Previous: 0.1%
Source: Office for National Statistics
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pulls away from daily highs, holds above 1.1200
EUR/USD retreats from the daily high it set near 1.1270 but manages to stay in positive territory above 1.1200 on Wednesday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, market participants will pay close attention to comments from central bankers.
GBP/USD stays above 1.3300 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD builds on Tuesday's 1% rally and clings to gains above 1.3300 on Wednesday. The pair benefits from hawkish BoE commentary and the renewed selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar. Fedspeak and trade talks remain in focus.
Gold fails to benefit from USD weakness, stays below $3,250
Gold trades in the red below $3,250 on Wednesday as it faces renewed outflows, erasing almost all the gains registered on Tuesday. The cautious market mood, however, helps XAU/USD limit its losses as markets await new developments on US trade regime.
Crypto optimism continues as markets believe worst of trade crisis is over
The cryptocurrency market capitalization holds above $3.45 trillion while the top three cryptos (Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP are in the green on Wednesday. Sentiment among market participants has improved as the uncertainty surrounding the trade war crisis settles.
US-China trade truce only emphasizes timeless investing truths
Markets roared back to life as the US and China hit pause on their escalating trade war, with both sides emphasizing mutual respect and dignity. But it wasn’t the fine print that moved markets—it was the mood shift. Investors rushed back into risk assets, betting that the worst might be behind us.